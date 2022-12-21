US Wind Projects Procurement Director

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

bp and Equinor are jointly developing four assets in two existing offshore wind leases located offshore New York and Massachusetts that together have the potential to generate power for more than two million homes. The Joint Venture will leverage capability and experience from both companies. Development engineering, construction and commissioning operations will be performed by Equinor Wind Services LLC US. It is staffed by secondees from both Equinor and bp. ​



This role is needed to support these and future US Offshore Wind ambitions. It involves managing early supplier engagement, relations and information flow with suppliers and relevant stakeholders. The role will identify opportunities for US based suppliers, delivering local content, creative and resourceful contracting and driving skills development, infrastructure development, innovation, and green growth. This role reports to the Vice President of Procurement which sits within the broader Offshore Wind Leadership Team. This role will provide the opportunity to directly manage a team as the Low Carbon Energy Procurement team grows to support bp in its ambition to reimagine energy.



The right candidate needs to build strong relationships with the business teams and external partners including our Joint Venture partner Equinor, as well as other teams within bp and procurement. The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, project procurement including strategy and procurement and working with clusters, agencies and industry bodies to develop local supply chains. The candidate shall have a good understanding of renewables especially the offshore wind sector, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities.



This role will form part of the global Offshore Wind Procurement leadership team with accountability for the U.S. region.



Key Deliveries:

Oversee all procurement activity throughout the project lifecycle for the project and agreed governance processes. Responsible for the full contracting life cycle of current and future US projects, from strategy to project execution, sourcing, contracting, supplier collaboration, and post award contract management in agreement with JV governance structure.

Manage and lead the procurement JV team as well as secondees to support overall procurement delivery by the team.

Develop and execute procurement strategy for future projects – including supply chain strategy development, sourcing, contracting, supplier collaboration, post award contract management, and long lead procurement strategy.

Identify and build relationships to support development and delivery of local supply chain strategy.

Responsible for the compliant delivery of all third Party spend across full project life cycle for US portfolio to ensure a successful outcome across cost, schedule, quality, safety, and predictability.

Lead senior project level engagement with all relevant procurement and supply chains topics across the US portfolio, including the Equinor JV, with all relevant internal and external stakeholders.

Develop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies for supplier engagement.

Implement appropriate P2P solutions that support end to end procurement activities.

Manage governance for JV activity on contracting including agreed approval processes, governance boards, assurance, and compliance practices.

Manage contracting and delivery of local infrastructure needs including ports & harbors, terminal access, land acquisition, and interconnection (offtake) agreements in partnership with commercial & C&EA. Develop materials management and logistics plan.

Desirable Criteria:

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable and offshore wind solutions

Experience in supply chain management or project development, preferably for large infrastructure, manufacturing, or energy projects, including renewable energy projects.

Understanding of the complexities of offshore wind project development, its components, and the associated supply chain.

Knowledge of supply chain contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trends.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholders.

Understanding of cost drivers on contracts and ability to demonstrate transparency and overall value.

Previous experience in procurement and market competitive analysis.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

A University degree in a related field is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we’re looking for someone who has:This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen, and CCS.