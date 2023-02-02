Job summary
Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Job Profile Summary
At bp, we are striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.
Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of everything we do. As part of the team, you will be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You will also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.
Job Advert
The UX Research Lead is a key member of the Design discipline. You will promote UX research standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them, as the foundation for insight-driven decision making. Your role will be ‘hands on’ as an Individual Contributor who is performing research activities within a Discovery Squad. You are someone who is passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are leader that cares about developing junior UX Researchers, whilst actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our design practice.
Your Accountabilities
- Part of a multi-disciplinary discovery squad, you will be working to uncover opportunities for product development, identifying, quantifying the value and validating potential solutions with customers
- You will need to employ a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative research methods, working with Product Design and Product Management to validate concepts quickly
- Own and lead all research activities for the squad, ensuring that the appropriate processes, principles and resources are engaged to generate quality outcomes for customers and the business
- Ensure that activities and team members are supported when it comes to conducting research activities to gather, test, synthesize, present, or apply insights to the team’s work
- Ensure that your team and stakeholders are appropriately supported to make insight-based product decisions
- Mentor, manage and guide UX researchers within the organisation to assure and improve research practice
About you
Experience working as a UX Researcher with an in-house design team or at a design/research agency. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to research. Other skills:
- Be a natural leader in your field, an experienced practitioner, and a skilled team lead, in tune with industry trends and developments
- Have excellent knowledge of planning and executing appropriate qualitative and quantitative research methods, operating within design thinking and Agile delivery ways-of-working
- Have excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills; able to frame complex concepts simply, clearly and persuasively and adapt for different audiences and org levels
- Create evidence-led narratives that bring to life the experience of customers and colleagues, enabling partners to better understand, empathize and engage with their needs and mindsets
- Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives which feed into the definition of solutions
- Be able to manage external supplier relationships and services, which may include, consulting, tooling and other services
- Working closely with designers in product, service, content, design engineering and DesignOps specialisms, and with customer insight and product roles
- A degree in psychology, cognitive science, human factors, computer science, product/interaction design, human computer interaction or related disciplines, or equivalent professional experience