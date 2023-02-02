Job summary

Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Job Profile Summary

At bp, we are striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.

Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of everything we do. As part of the team, you will be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You will also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

Job Advert

The UX Research Lead is a key member of the Design discipline. You will promote UX research standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them, as the foundation for insight-driven decision making. Your role will be ‘hands on’ as an Individual Contributor who is performing research activities within a Discovery Squad. You are someone who is passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are leader that cares about developing junior UX Researchers, whilst actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our design practice.

Your Accountabilities

Part of a multi-disciplinary discovery squad, you will be working to uncover opportunities for product development, identifying, quantifying the value and validating potential solutions with customers

You will need to employ a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative research methods, working with Product Design and Product Management to validate concepts quickly

Own and lead all research activities for the squad, ensuring that the appropriate processes, principles and resources are engaged to generate quality outcomes for customers and the business

Ensure that activities and team members are supported when it comes to conducting research activities to gather, test, synthesize, present, or apply insights to the team’s work

Ensure that your team and stakeholders are appropriately supported to make insight-based product decisions

Mentor, manage and guide UX researchers within the organisation to assure and improve research practice

About you

Experience working as a UX Researcher with an in-house design team or at a design/research agency. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to research. Other skills: