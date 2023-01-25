Job summary

Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you will be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You will also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering dynamic projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.

As UX Research Lead you will play a leadership role as part of the Design team for one of our digital product work-streams. As part of this you will own and manage all research activities, and where necessary engage directly in a hands-on capacity, working with designers, stakeholders and partners to deliver quality outcomes.

Your Accountabilities

Work with the UX research director and Research leadership team to develop quality standards across practice and methods

Own and lead all research activities for the work-stream, ensuring that the appropriate processes, principles and resources are engaged to generate quality outcomes for customers and the business

Ensure that activities and team members are supported when it comes to conducting research activities to gather, test, synthesize, present, or apply insights to the team’s work

Ensure that your team and stakeholders are appropriately supported

Mentor, manage and guide UX researchers to assure and improve research practice

About you

The successful candidate should have experience working as a ux researcher with an in-house design team or at a design/research agency. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to research. Other skills required:

Be a natural leader in your field, an experienced practitioner, and a skilled team lead, in tune with industry trends and developments

Have excellent knowledge of planning and completing appropriate qualitative and quantitative research methods, operating within design thinking and Agile delivery ways-of-working

Have excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills; able to frame complex concepts simply, clearly and persuasively and adapt for different audiences and org levels

Create evidence-led narratives that bring to life the experience of customers and colleagues, enabling partners to better understand, empathise and engage with their needs and attitudes

Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives which feed into the definition of solutions

Coach and mentor teams and individuals to help accelerate the adoption of design and research within the organisation

Be able to manage external supplier relationships and services, which may include recruitment, consulting, tooling and other services

Be well versed with working closely with designers in product, service, content, design engineering and DesignOps specialisms, and with customers insight and product roles

Confident in speaking about UX Research as part of bp Design initiatives and community

A degree in psychology, cognitive science, human factors, computer science, product/interaction design, human computer interaction or related disciplines, or equivalent professional experience

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options (60% office, 40% remote), a generous compensation package, paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!