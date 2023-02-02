Responsible for delivering business analysis and consulting activities for the defined specialism using advanced technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships with a range of stakeholders, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and managing process and system improvements to deliver business value. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
The UX Research Lead is a key member of the Design discipline. You will promote UX research standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them, as the foundation for insight-driven decision making. Your role will be ‘hands on’ as an Individual Contributor who is performing research activities within a Discovery Squad. You are someone who is passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are leader that cares about developing junior UX Researchers, whilst actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our design practice.
The successful candidate should have experience working as a UX Researcher with an in-house design team or at a design/research agency. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to research. Other skills required: