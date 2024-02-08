UX Research Lead - bp pulse

Job summary

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



EV charging is an everchanging business, from engineering (r)evolution to standardisation and differentiation. We are on a mission to decarbonise mobility.The UX Research Lead plays a role in ensuring bp pulse products make charging EVs extraordinarily helpful by identifying drivers and hardware users pain points, analysing behaviours, uncovering unique opportunities to differentiate, and support predictable interactions. The UX Research Lead is able to work closely with market and customer insight teams, shape research data around customer journeys and help designers make informed, unbiased decisions.



Key Responsibilities

Implementing the best practices in User Research.

Implementing the processes and ways of working through which User Research will be performed.

High quality User Research outputs such as insights reports and consolidations of findings.

Collaborate with designers from various different agencies.

Promote and apply HXD standards, processes, assets, design system and shared insights.

Have a good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Be an expert communicator with educating your team and collaborators on all things User Research.

Lead key UX Research projects, empowering them to input into the defining and implementing of processes, ways of working and standard methodologies.

Participate in and co-facilitate design thinking workshops

Collaborate with other UX Researchers (both BP and agencies) by conducting both research and usability testing, analyzing data & insights and consolidating findings into tangible insights that can provide directional input into products and services, applying extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Role Requirements

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Psychology, or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Experience working as a user researcher with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Strong communication skills for research activities and findings, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Good knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with designers.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Good understanding of Service Design and Product Design standard methodologies.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Customer Insights, Customer Journey, Data Insights, Design Thinking, Extract, transform and load, Product Design, User Experience (UX) Research, User Interfaces (UI), User Research



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.