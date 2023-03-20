Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying?



Bp pulse provides Electric Vehicle Charging equipment for use in Home, Commercial and Public environments.



We own and operate the UK’s largest charging network and have over 40,000 home chargers installed in domestic properties.



A new opportunity has arisen to join a world leading global clean energy company for a Systems UX Researcher to plan and execute UX Research, understand, correlate and translate the insights into SMART stakeholder requirement to form the basis of Systems Engineering led projects. The candidate will have a solid understanding of UX Research and insight correlation and a broad understand Systems Engineering & Agile Processes. Understanding the difference between objective and subjective information.



Bp pulse will play a critical role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve “Net Zero by 2050”. We are seeking talented and enthusiastic UX researchers to make this happen.

Key responsibilities will include:

Plan, organise, set up and conduct UX research methods to gather objective and subjective information, including:

Contribute to UX research planning

Research brand image and direction and apply this insight into business case and stakeholder requirements.

Content Audit (understand internal analysis of the business's current products and their content (i.e. Features, Functions, Performance, issues, potential improvements).

Organise, set up and conduct customer and stakeholder interviews (to illicit their goals, needs and pain points). Then translate the insights into Stakeholder requirements.

Competitor benchmarking and analysis (identify gaps in the market, determine what they already produce and what their product features & functions are.

Organise, set up and conduct usability studies of customers using similar products, competitor products and bp pulse’s products (to illicit their goals, needs and pain points). Then translate the insights into Stakeholder requirements.

Create online surveys to gather data

Work closely with the company’s Digital UX team to gather further data/information and use this to contribute to the Stakeholder requirements.

Attend organized UX research activities with the company’s Digital UX team to experience products and their use. Then translate the insights into Stakeholder requirements.

Knowledge and application of UX research techniques, for example: Stakeholder Interviews, Surveys, Usability Studies

Knowledge and application of UX insight correlation techniques, for example: Affinity diagrams, Triangulation, Contextual analysis

Knowledge and application of Systems Engineering Stakeholder Requirements creation (from correlated UX) into a requirements tool (Jama preferred but other requirements management tools also considered).UX diploma or higher / an equivalent relevant degree will also be considered. UX research

UX insight gathering techniques

UX insight correlation techniques

Knowledge of Systems Engineering process and how UX feeds into it

Requirements Management and Traceability

Experience with Vehicle Charging, Smart Grid, Smart Metering, Renewable Energy an advantage

Supplier management

Customer research or Verification & Validation team support

This is a very exciting and high-profile role and one that will play a key part in our continued transformation. You will play an influential role in supporting bp’s ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050 or sooner!With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as a key decision maker and influencer.​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!