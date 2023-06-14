UX research lead

Job summary

We are looking for a UX Researcher Lead to join our UX Research field and our fast-growing Human Experience Design (HXD) team, supporting how user insights integrates with digital projects cross-functionally. This person is passionate about representing the user at the heart of everything they do and is constantly looking at new and creative ways to engage users and uses their insights in a way that helps key stakeholders think differently about the anchor that steers decision making around products and services.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Purpose

To reimagine energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to spectacularly reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

Humans are driven by need, but at their core they are fueled by compassion. Empathy helps them make their decisions because compassion equals trust.

Your skills

Promote and apply HXD standards, processes, assets, design system and shared insights.

Have a good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Be an expert communicator with educating your team and collaborators on all things User Research.

Lead key UX Research projects, empowering them to input into the defining and implementing of processes, ways of working and standard methodologies.

Participate in and co-facilitate design thinking workshops

Collaborate with other UX Researchers (both BP and agencies) by conducting both research and usability testing, analyzing data & insights and consolidating findings into tangible insights that can provide directional input into products and services, applying extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Strong communication skills for research activities and findings, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Good knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with designers.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Your Accountabilities

Implementing the best practices in User Research.

Implementing the processes and ways of working through which User Research will be performed.

High quality User Research outputs such as insights reports and consolidations of findings.

Collaborate with designers from various different agencies.

Nice to have

Good understanding of Service Design and Product Design standard methodologies.

You’re Required to have

BS/MS Degree; preference for Human Computer Interaction, Psychology, or Computer Science; or equivalent experience.

Experience working as a user researcher with an in-house Design team or at a Design agency.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.

A portfolio that highlights your approach to problem solving coupled with your skills in research.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Your Benefits

A company culture where we respect our teams with varied strengths and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.