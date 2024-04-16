Entity:Innovation & Engineering
We are looking for a UX Research Lead to join us as part of bp’s Digital Customer & Markets business and supported by bp’s Human Experience Design discipline (bphxd). You are someone who is passionate about building outstanding experiences and who thinks deeply about people, and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are leader that cares about developing junior UX Researchers, whilst actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our research practice.
As UX Research Lead you will play a leadership role as part of the Design team for one of our digital product work-streams. As part of this you will own and manage all research activities, and where necessary engage directly in a hands-on capacity, working with designers, stakeholders and partners to deliver quality outcomes.
Your Accountabilities
Work with the UX research director and Research leadership team to develop quality standards across practice, methods and ways-of-working
Own and lead all research activities for the work-stream, ensuring that the appropriate processes, principles and resources are engaged to generate quality outcomes for customers and the business
Ensure that activities and team members are supported when it comes to conducting research activities to gather, test, synthesize, present, or apply insights to the team’s work
Ensure that your team and stakeholders are appropriately supported
Champion UX Research across the organization, educating, influencing and guiding stakeholders and partners
Mentor, manage and guide UX researchers to assure and improve research practice
About you
The successful candidate should have experience working as a ux researcher with an in-house design team or at a design/research agency. You should have a portfolio that highlights your approach to research. Other skills required:
Be a natural leader in your field, an experienced practitioner, and a skilled team lead, in tune with industry trends and developments
Have excellent knowledge of planning and executing appropriate qualitative and quantitative research methods, operating within design thinking and Agile delivery ways-of-working
Have excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills; able to frame complex concepts simply, clearly and persuasively and adapt for different audiences and org levels
Create evidence-led narratives that bring to life the experience of customers and colleagues, enabling partners to better understand, empathize and engage with their needs and mindsets
Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives which feed into the definition of solutions
Coach and mentor teams and individuals to help accelerate the adoption of design and research within the organization
Be able to manage external supplier relationships and services, which may include recruitment, consulting, tooling and other services
Be well versed with working closely with designers in product, service, content, design engineering and DesignOps specialisms, and with customers insight and product roles
Confident in speaking about UX Research as part of bp Design initiatives and community
A degree in psychology, cognitive science, human factors, computer science, product/interaction design, human computer interaction or related disciplines, or equivalent professional experience
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
