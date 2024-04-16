UX research lead

Be a natural leader in your field, an experienced practitioner, and a skilled team lead, in tune with industry trends and developments

Have excellent knowledge of planning and executing appropriate qualitative and quantitative research methods, operating within design thinking and Agile delivery ways-of-working

Have excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills; able to frame complex concepts simply, clearly and persuasively and adapt for different audiences and org levels

Create evidence-led narratives that bring to life the experience of customers and colleagues, enabling partners to better understand, empathize and engage with their needs and mindsets

Develop and cultivate strong relationships within a diverse partner community, manage their expectations and consider multiple perspectives which feed into the definition of solutions

Coach and mentor teams and individuals to help accelerate the adoption of design and research within the organization

Be able to manage external supplier relationships and services, which may include recruitment, consulting, tooling and other services

Be well versed with working closely with designers in product, service, content, design engineering and DesignOps specialisms, and with customers insight and product roles

Confident in speaking about UX Research as part of bp Design initiatives and community