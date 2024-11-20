Job summary

We currently have an exciting opportunity for Business Analyst to join the Network and Portfolio Management team. The Underwriting Analyst reports to the Head of Network & Portfolio Management and supports the network expansion and portfolio management strategy for types of site acquisitions and New to Industry (NTI) locations for the bp network.

You will assist with the analytics, underwriting, and due diligence activity to support and optimize the company's market growth plans. The role requires an ability to work cross-functionally with various teams, including finance, real estate, and operations, to ensure that portfolio decisions are both commercially viable and operationally sustainable. The Underwriting Analyst will also assist with analyzing post project evaluations.

In addition, you may be asked to assist with property management type activities, which include lease administration, lease abstracts, new landlord set-ups and other functions that may be required from time to time by the department.

Essential Job Duties

Assist with the day-to-day execution of Network and Portfolio management projects by contributing to the analysis, development and implementation of the projects.

Support activities for acquisition sourcing, selection, and due diligence

Supports in analyzing information, formulating and testing hypothesis and developing recommendations for presentation.

Assists with executive level presentations to bp committee to gain approval for proposed new deals.

Reviews and monitors the progress of projects to ensure that tasks and deliverables are completed in accordance with the requirements of the business.

Serves as the direct communication contact for business unit leaders into Network and Portfolio Management.

Coordinates directly with senior leaders to deliver updates and present analysis.

Partner with Finance team to track and measure success of stores post-opening relative to business case

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Experience, Education & Skills

Analytical and Data Driven – uses data to measure success, learn, iterate, and improve

Responsive & Change Oriented—drives the company’s need for organic and inorganic market growth guided by strategy and changing market dynamics

Effectively Communicates – delivers messages that foster engagement and clearly articulates objectives and strategies

Embodies bp Values – breaks down silos to drive more efficient execution and creates an environment in which taking responsibility and accountability is recognized

Undergraduate degree in Finance, Business, Real Estate, or related area.

At bp, we embrace a servant team culture focusing on empowering individuals and fostering collaboration to achieve common goals. Key selling points include:

Empowerment: Team members feel valued and motivated as they are encouraged to take initiative and contribute ideas, leading to higher job satisfaction and engagement.

Collaboration: Open communication and mutual respect promote a sense of belonging, enhancing teamwork and leading to innovative solutions.

Customer Focus (internal and external): By prioritizing the needs of others, both internally and externally, teams can provide exceptional service, improving client relationships and satisfaction.

Personal Growth: A commitment to individual development ensures team members continuously improve their skills, benefiting both the individual and the organization.

Resilience: A servant leadership approach fosters a supportive environment, enabling teams to navigate challenges more effectively and adapt to change.

Strong Ethics: This culture emphasizes integrity and accountability, building trust within the team and with clients, which can enhance the organization's reputation.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.