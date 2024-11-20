Entity:Customers & Products
We currently have an exciting opportunity for Business Analyst to join the Network and Portfolio Management team. The Underwriting Analyst reports to the Head of Network & Portfolio Management and supports the network expansion and portfolio management strategy for types of site acquisitions and New to Industry (NTI) locations for the bp network.
You will assist with the analytics, underwriting, and due diligence activity to support and optimize the company's market growth plans. The role requires an ability to work cross-functionally with various teams, including finance, real estate, and operations, to ensure that portfolio decisions are both commercially viable and operationally sustainable. The Underwriting Analyst will also assist with analyzing post project evaluations.
In addition, you may be asked to assist with property management type activities, which include lease administration, lease abstracts, new landlord set-ups and other functions that may be required from time to time by the department.
At bp, we embrace a servant team culture focusing on empowering individuals and fostering collaboration to achieve common goals. Key selling points include:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}
