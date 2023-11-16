Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Uninvoiced & Pricing Dispute Coordinator (Fixed term)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and to quickly raise concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Call out activities that are not actioned by assignees

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and data collection systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Drive the invoice amendments, manual or consignment invoices, supervise invoice errors

Coordinate, communicate and drive the mass invoice correction cases between the relevant back-office teams and collaborators

Ensure the timely notifications of the customers about the progress of the mass correction cases, through getting in touch with the Customer Facing teams.

Validate and control relevant invoicing and pricing requests from Company Policies point of view

Handle customer issues related to invoice and pricing - and invoice/data correction discrepancies

Manage reporting on a regular and ad hoc bases to minimize the goods issued not invoiced amounts

Support and drive complicated price / invoice related queries and complaints

Represent in a prepared manner the pricing and invoicing teams on the dispute and billing block related calls and meetings

Analyze the historical data of the invoice corrections to build, drive and coordinate preventive actions based on them in order to increase the customer satisfaction

Solely responsible for running and analyzing reports such as preventive and Vistex master request reports to decrease the price related discrepancies

Manage, drive and coordinate daily invoicing related reporting tasks

Based on the finance Goods Issued not Invoiced reports, drive and coordinate the relevant channel related cases

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Minimum 1-2 years relevant Customer Service knowledge

Strong time management and organisation skills

Ability to manage conflicting work issues using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met

Ability to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems

Ability to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

High analytical skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Reasonable level of proficiency in Excel

Being comfortable with systems applications (SAP and/or Siebel)

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.