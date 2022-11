Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer function Team and advance your career as a

Uninvoiced order & Pricing Dispute Coordinator (Fixed Term)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role Your responsibilities will be:

First point of contact for BP for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses.

Interact with internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and to quickly escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Provide a level of customer service consistent with the set KPI’S, Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values.

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis.

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organizational targets.

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Drive the invoice amendments, manual or consignment invoices, monitor invoice errors

Coordinate, communicate and drive the mass invoice correction cases between the relevant backoffice teams and stakeholders. Ensure the timely notifications of the customers about the progress of the mass correction cases, through reaching out to the Customer Facing teams.

Manage escalations related to invoice and pricing - and invoice/data correction discrepancies

Manage reporting on a regular and ad hoc bases

Support and drive complicated price / invoice related queries and complaints

Responsible for the maintanance of pricing and invoicing tools

Analyze the historical data of the invoice corrections. Build, drive and coordinate preventive actions based on them in order to increase the customer satisfaction.

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 1-2 years relevant customer service, invoicing or pricing experience

High analytical skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Aptitude for systems applications (Excel, SAP and Siebel)

Strong time management and organisational skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested