Unit Health Monitoring Process Engineer

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Remote Unit Health Process Engineer creates and delivers monthly process unit health monitoring reports (including findings and recommended actions) to the technical teams within bp’s refineries. This is a fully deployed role to the Refining Performance Unit Health Monitoring squad and receives day-to-day direction from the Refining Unit Health Monitoring Squad Lead.

The role’s discipline reporting line is into the Process & Process Safety Engineering Team within Engineering, Maintenance, and Reliability in bp Solutions.

This role is part of a global distributed team and supports bp’s worldwide refining portfolio. This role will need to work closely with unit engineers based in refinery support teams, as well as technology subject matter experts, around the world. The successful candidate will therefore need to be self-motivated to perform within the geographically dispersed team.

Key Accountabilities:

This role is also seen as a technical lead within the Refining Performance Unit Health Monitoring Squad

Aiding in the initial roll-out of UHM reports for various refining technologies, implementing discipline delivered content into Palantir and engaging with our technical refining SMEs

Developing enhanced monitoring tools to capture additional value from our assets

Completing monthly unit health monitoring reports for multiple refining units

Driving Monthly Unit Health monitoring work process, including leading handover meetings/discussions

Working with AIMS Support Engineer to update AIMS tool as required based on updates to standard processes, unit findings, etc.

Domain Expert for AIMS use and calculations.

Providing assistance to the Squad Lead with team management (as necessary), including managing ADO Board, developing backlog items, etc.

Mentor role for “Early Careers” engineers within team

Partner with sites to drive resolution to UHM findings

Suggesting and implementing work practice improvements for entire Squad

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in science or engineering (or equivalent)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong refining technology background is required. Very good understanding of one or more refining unit operations and process calculations, including heat exchanger principles, distillation principles, fluid flow principles, and reaction principles. 5+ Years of experience,

Previous experience providing process engineering monitoring of refinery process units, including on-site experience.

The successful applicant must be meticulous and be able to keep multiple tasks moving simultaneously.

Must have good technical communication skills. This includes ability to communicate efficiently and effectively with unit engineers and squad members to understand their issues and problems and communicate solutions.

Strong customer focus--understanding the needs of our customers and delivering solutions based on those needs. Experience supporting the success of other teams.

Ability to coach and mentor other engineers in unit monitoring fundamentals

Desirable criteria:

Experience working with site (refinery) engineers is strongly preferred.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Excel. Comfortable with complex Excel spreadsheets. Familiarity and proficiency with more advanced Excel functions such as Lookup & Reference functions, Text manipulation functions, Logic functions, and basic Statistical functions a plus

Working experience with Unit Health Monitoring tools (OSISoft PI Asset Framework and Vision products, boTec PUHMA, Palantir) is a plus.

Familiarity with agile work is a plus.

Experience programming in VBA, PowerBI is a plus.

Understanding of cloud computing and data systems is beneficial.

Engineering Certification: Chartered Engineer (CEng) or a Professional Engineer (PE) or a European Engineer (EUR ING) is a plus

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.