Unit Health Monitoring Process Engineer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Remote Unit Health Process Engineer creates and delivers monthly process unit health monitoring reports (including findings and recommended actions) to the technical teams within bp’s refineries. This is a fully deployed role to the Refining Performance Unit Health Monitoring squad and receives day-to-day direction from the Refining Unit Health Monitoring Squad Lead.

The role’s discipline reporting line is into the Process & Process Safety Engineering Team within Engineering, Maintenance, and Reliability in bp Solutions.

This role is part of a global team and supports bp’s worldwide refining portfolio. The larger team is comprised of individuals who are remotely co-located at refineries/hubs instead of in a central location. The successful candidate will therefore need to be self-motivated and capable of managing a team remotely and virtually within the geographically dispersed team.

Key Accountabilities:

Completing monthly Unit Health Monitoring (UHM) reports for multiple refining units

Implementing Monthly Unit Health monitoring work process, including leading handover meetings/discussions with site personnel and collaboration with Technology Subject Matter Experts

Working with AIMS (Digital UHM Tool) Support Engineer to update tool as required based on updates to best practices, unit findings, etc.

Aiding in the initial roll-out of UHM reports for various refining technologies, implementing discipline delivered content into Palantir

Develop enhanced monitoring tools to capture additional value from our assets

Partner with sites and Technology SMEs to drive resolution to UHM findings, track value

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering (or equivalent)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Previous on-site refining or industrial chemical plant engineering experience providing unit monitoring/operations support (2+ years)

The successful applicant must be meticulous and be able to keep multiple tasks moving simultaneously.

Must have good technical communication skills. This includes ability to communicate efficiently and effectively with unit engineers and squad members to understand their issues and problems and communicate solutions.

Desirable criteria:

Working experience with Unit Health Monitoring tools (OSISoft PI Asset Framework and Vision products, boTec PUHMA, Palantir, PetroSim/Hysys) is a plus.

Familiarity with agile work is a plus.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.