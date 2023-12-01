Unit Leader United States Gulf Coast

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

bp’s major capital projects organization are in search of a Unit Leader (UL) accountable for the United States Gulf Coast hydrogen and carbon capture & storage projects portfolio. This portfolio is critical to our strategy of growing from refinery-linked decarbonization into regional, industrial hubs providing a means of producing low carbon hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives for local offtakers as well as capturing and transporting CO2.This UL role is a senior level leader role accountable for shaping and delivering a multi-billion dollar (bp net) project portfolio for this region. bp is early in the development of this business and needs your leadership to ensure safe, high-integrity, and cost-competitive delivery! The front end team has been established and leadership and experience is needed to consult and ensure appropriate investment cases and concepts are set up with effective delivery and portfolio shaping in mind. The UL role is responsible for building the team to develop and deliver these major projects to operations and to the business between 2026 and 2030 for the first wave. Successful project delivery will facilitate further investment in support of hydrogen production strategy beyond 2030.This role is in the Production and Operations entity and Projects sub-entity (technical enabler) for development and delivery of low-carbon and net zero major capital projects. This role reports directly to the VP of H2 and CCUS projects delivering these projects to and on behalf of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity – specifically the Hydrogen and CCS sub-entity (business). This UL role will be instrumental to leading as the integrator and technical enabler for Hydrogen and CCS projects in the US Gulf Coast region.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Create a vision and translate it from commercial or technical and into practical execution to ensure alignment across project teams.

Drive to make projects competitive at scale with a dynamic set of variables including but not limited to technology, supply chain, regulatory, and customer market.

Manage a dynamic portfolio of projects and effectively integrate across them while being systematic and in control yet pushed to work at pace in order to maximize value.

Navigate complex internal and external stakeholder management including relationships with Joint Ventures and influence partners appropriately – even when you have a minority stake.

Integrate the matrixed bp organization; leading as an integrator of multi-disciplines for the project (including regional integration) and providing performance management against agreed delivery targets.

Establish, lead and develop a diverse team in an inclusive way and create a culture of psychological and physical safety for the team, so they help to deliver a thriving projects organization.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a bachelor's degree in relevant field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Relevant experience and accountability in the energy industry with demonstrable capability and track record in delivering complex projects safely

Demonstrable experience and accountability of delivering complex green and brownfield projects

Knowledge of industry standards in Project Management

A leader and integrator that is an inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Experience with technical or commercial study management

Project management expertise and an agile approach

People skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority

Ability to professionally interact with external partners in industry, authorities, politics and public at-large

Excellent English oral and written communication skills

Good business ethics and general knowledge of negotiations, contracts, financing & regulatory consenting.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience and accountability leading all stages of complex projects and large scale infrastructure projects

Experience and accountability leading hydrogen, hydrogen derivatives, onshore renewables (solar, wind) or carbon capture and transportation projects

Experiencing leading standardized project programs and project portfolios

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices

Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation

APM/PMP accreditation

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.