Located at bp’s Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Unit Trainer is responsible for ensuring all Operations Training needs and requirements are met: - The design, development and executing of the Operating Area Annual Training Plan with input from the Operations Superintendents. - Long-term Unit specific development and regulatory (e.g., OSHA 1910) compliance. - Working with the entire Learning and Development Organization to assess the capability needs of the Refinery; and focusing on the training needs of our Operations Personnel to meet those capability requirements. - Must qualify and hold Shift Supervisor qualification to assist Shift Teams with OT, Vacations, and high intensity work periods when time permits.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Lead the effort to develop a 3-to-5-year training strategy plan for the area complex.

Provide leadership at times to a Team of subject matter experts that help support development of training reference materials and training policies and procedures.

Project Management support for all consultants or external parties who support development of training reference materials and procedures.

Assess staffing needs for assigned area based on attrition as well as training demands; assure that on-shift staffing is adequate to support scheduled training. Also assure that on-shift staffing is adequate to support the target levels of overtime and enough staffing is available for special assignment needs in the assigned area.

Track operations overtime and absences to establish job qualification needs.

Ensure 100% compliance with OSHA required Safety Refresher Training including Management of Change training.

Assure 100% compliance with Operator 3-year re-certification with NO overdue OPQ Qualifications.

Establishes and implements the annual training plan with goals and timeline to update operator training reference material.

Single point of contact for Operations scheduling to ensure annual training plan goals and requirements are met.

Work with the asset team to set the correct number of minimum qualifications that can be reasonably kept.

Work with scheduling to ensure compliance is maintained regarding the minimum number of days worked per OPQ every 6 months.

Ensure via Scheduling that natural rotating among OPQ’s is occurring every pay period where possible without creating overtime.

Coordinates Supervisory personnel development skills training for the Asset team (LFR, Customer Focus, Diversity).

Coordinates process and technical training for the asset team (Recommended Good Practices).

Review and implement self-directed training modules for all regulatory training

Ensure consistency and sharing of standard methodologies for training across the Whiting Business Unit.

Work to standardize classroom training time vs shadow time for roles of similar complexity.

Primary accountability for the upskilling of all Operations personnel

Handles performance feedback with Trainees and the development of remediation plans for hourly trainers and trainees; accountable for the completion of “probationary reports” for new hires until probationary period has expired.

Responsible for on-boarding ELT Personnel assigned to assigned Operating Area; including ELT delivery.

Responsible for providing training related oversight of the Hourly Trainers assigned to their Operating Area.

Lead refinery emerging needs to meet strategic or compliance objectives/initiatives.

Gain or Maintain the Shift Supervisor Qualification to support the 24/7 Team during vacations or High Intensity work periods.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



