Used Oil Analytics - TUCA

The role is responsible for performing the necessary tests, analysis, reports and comments of motor, industrial and special process oils before they are put on the market and after they are used by customers.

This is a fixed-term maternity cover role.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

In order to measure the performance of the products to be released; testing in the field and then conducting preliminary tests for these oils.

Sending the analysis results of the tested and analysed oils to the Technical Support Specialist for interpretation.

Performing the following tests for Engine Oils: Viscosity; Total base number; Determination of insoluble matter; Wear metals; Water test (if there is water in the oil); Flash point test (if fuel is mixed with oil)

Performing the following tests for Industrial Oils: Viscosity; Total acid number; Wear metals; Determination of insoluble matter; Water test (if there is water in the oil)

Comparison of the results with each other and the repetition of the analyses by linking with each other, the interest in the previous analyses and the synthesis, the calibration

Performing calibrations and verifications in the critical devices list and to be carried out by the laboratory, determining deviations, if any, and their causes

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry is required.

Experience:

Preferably with laboratory experience or a recent graduate

Skills & Competencies

Knowledge of used oil analysis techniques

Experience with laboratory instruments such as ICP, FTR, Karl Fisher etc.

Ability to prepare and analyze lubricant samples accurately

Effective Communication skills, both written and verbal

Time management and ability to prioritize tasks

Problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities



