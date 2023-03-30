Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



User Acceptance Testing SME

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Be owning the key stakeholder engagement and relationship with Executive Business Leaders with the main goal of connecting business strategy and GBS 2030 goals

Act as a change leader engaging with business partners and GBS Functions to ensure alignment on high level common strategical direction for business utilizing GBS capabilities for the future

Build, develop, and grow any business relationships vital to the success of a project

Support the new business line set up with robust but simple processes and operating model across Finance/Procurement/Customer/Data scope

Lead and participate in the solution testing (UAT) and training to business users upon implementation & integration

Define, document, and implement processes for integration to ensure compliance and standardization across stakeholders

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in relevant field

Proficiency in English language

A minimum of 15 years total experience with a minimum of 6 to 8 years of relevant Project/Program Management

Strong understanding of finance and procurement processes

Ability to manage multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete, complex project scope

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Experience with data migration, SAP implementation and UAT

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

