User Developed Applications Expert

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercializing innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

Role Synopsis:

bp is reinventing itself from an IOC to an IEC, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. The Innovation & Engineering (I&E) team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda. We are looking for energetic and dynamic individuals to join this team as it starts and grows to help shape the team and help us grow and support the significant business growth agenda.

This role is a senior member of the I&E Operational Risk, User Developed Application (UDA) team, providing support to bp’s trading & shipping business. UDA refers to any application developed or maintained by an end user. These applications are either :

developed using Microsoft Office software, such as Excel, Access or Power BI, but may involve the use of programming languages such as Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) and/or Python,

developed under the Citizens Developer concept using platforms such as Dataiku or Salesforce or

developed using other coordinated development environments (IDEs) such as Jupyter.

UDAs may pose significant risk to the operational and/or financial control environment, and therefore need to be identified, validated and maintained in a controlled manner. As a member of this team, you will use your testing skills to audit new and existing UDAs and ensure they are aligned with the defined UDA control process.

In this role, you are a digital guide bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. You will work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape, and bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You shall be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach. You will be skilled in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent.

Essential Experience & Requirements:

5 or more years of application testing experience

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform applications (Power BI, Power Apps)

Very High attention to detail as this role involves auditing applications for design deficiencies

Able to engage, influence and decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others) and able to work autonomously

Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’, able operate across complex business environments and stakeholders, up to senior executive level

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in Python and Visual Basics for Applications (VBA)

Experience working within Finance and an understanding of the impact of Financial applications containing design deficiencies

Experience working within a trading environment

Broader development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C/C++)

Project Management experience delivering IT-led projects

Broad experience contributing and collaborating to assist design, plan, implement, maintain, and document services and solutions

Highly responsible, self-motivated and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment; exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned

Strong team player with a customer service orientation and able to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.