We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

USER EXPERIENCE LEAD

In this role You will:

Acting as the 2nd line to identify, resolve and develop solutions to specific procurement related queries and systemic operational problems which cannot be resolved by the 1st Support Team (Helpdesk)

Participating in the development and delivery of professional guidance and technical coaching to the Helpdesk Team

Taking ownership on mentoring the Helpdesk Team as well as less experienced members within the User Experience Team

Being the primary contact and/or work with cross function teams for the highest priority issues/high sensitivity cases

Supporting the User Experience Manager in escalation handling

Collaborating with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. Helpdesk Operational Excellence, Supplier and User Experience Excellence team and Pune Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to execute within Procurement systems and operations.

Taking ownership of communication and engagement strategies

Contributing to the implementation of the CIS and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of the organization.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant educational background or equivalent experience

5+ years of experience in Procurement Operations or equivalent

Fluency in English

Expert in SAP and/or Ariba can be an advantage

A deep understanding of the Procurement Organization

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience leading and implementing strategic solutions within cross functional teams

Able to handle high volume and wide variety of activities

Strong conflict handling skills

Demonstrated ability to work cross organizationally to resolve complex issues

Project management experience can be an advantage

Experience working cross culturally in an international environment



