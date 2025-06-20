Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Join bp as User Experience Manager!

The User Experience Manager has the primary responsibility for delivering a strong user experience for our internal end users through the development and deployment of our User Support Strategies.

Ensuring positive user experience through handling the myProcurement User Experience team (Level 2)

Supporting the growth&development of the User Experience Leads & Analysts across locations

Ensuring effective and efficient operations within the User Experience Team as well as driving operations perfection (CI) and supporting digital transformation

Proactively deepening and improving teamwork among User Experience – Supplier Experience – Level 1 Helpdesk Teams

Collaborating with various Operational Excellence teams e.g. Helpdesk Operational Excellence, Supplier and User Experience Excellence team and Pune Operational Excellence team to improve GBS Procurement’s ability to implement within Procurement systems and operations

Supervising and optimizing work within the common Performance Management Framework

Supplying to the implementation of the CIS and myProcurement organization’s strategy by delivering on the priorities of the organization

Being a phenomenal partner with the various Operations teams to drive standardisation and improve procurement processes

Being an active member of the CIS organization’s and GBS Europe management teams

Ensure effective Level 2 issue resolution and training approach to end users on new processes & tools

Lead multi-functional relationship management as a key myProcurement representative towards to the Business, Category Leadership, Sourcing and I&E

Handle all metrics, triage and workflow ensuring issues are collected, accurately prioritized and team performance is understood. Apply this knowledge/information to ensure a strong User Experience through effective and efficient operations

In conjunction with the Level 1 Helpdesk and Operational Excellence teams improve value by identifying process improvement, standardization and automation opportunities and support the implementation of these as per the requirements lead and report on operational incidents:

handle through to resolution ensuring timeliness and efficiency look for trends and opportunities for improvement ensure team is trained on and able to complete Root Cause Analysis

Relevant informative background or equivalent experience

2-5 years team leadership experience

8-10 years of experience in Procurement Operations or equivalent

Shown process expertise in several parts of the e2e S2P process such as Sourcing, Tactical Procurement, Operational Procurement

Has experience in the field of Customer Services

Experience leading and implementing strategic solutions within cross functional teams

Significant previous experience in a leadership position supporting continuous improvement initiatives

Change management experience

No travel encouraged

Recognised professional qualification in a business or finance field or similar field.

Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma, Agile

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements Life & health insurance, medical care package Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program Possibility to join our social communities and networks Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.