Job summary

We are looking for a motivated and experienced User Interface Designer – Aral pulse (m/f/d) To join our Aral pulse team in Hamburg or Bochum At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future. Want to be part of something Electrifying? Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! We are looking for a UI Designer to join our fast-growing and diverse team of designers who are passionate about creating outstanding user experiences for bp and Aral pulse. We are looking for someone who is excited to work on innovative products that have an impact on people's everyday life- You will be carry out research and data analyses to support decision making. Experienced in leveraging user insights in creating user flows and wireframes, you are also confident in utilizing design systems for prototypes and have a passion for beautifully designed products. You love getting into the weeds and have a passion for translating complex flows into simple interactions. You’re a self-starter that thrives in an autonomous role, who is comfortable interacting with and presenting to other designers, engineers, product managers, data analysts, and business stakeholders. You will be an integral member of the growing German Electrification team and will be reporting to the On-the-Go Sales Germany Lead. You will be part of bp pulse's wider Digital Customer and Markets division responsible for driving the digital roadmap for some of our most exciting and future facing business areas. You will also be interacting with other departments and disciplines such as: Product Management, Customer Insights, Customer Value Proposition & Marketing, Branding, Delivery Management, Systems Engineering, Customer Care, Operations.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Use your extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build web pages, mobile applications and other user interactions that implement content, information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes

Participate in cross-functional workshops that enable vision creation, product roadmaps, feature prioritization and ideation

Create prototypes that can be tested to validate user insights and business assumptions, setting the strategic direction of the product

Use research to help your team and the broader business develop empathy for our customers and advocate for their needs

Deliver valuable, high-quality and consistent work without sacrificing speed by using our evolving Design System and its standardised foundations, components and patterns

Collaborate with different disciplines, you will work closely with other designers, engineers, product managers, data analysts, and business stakeholders to explore, build and deliver your designs

Provide feedback to other designers to help strengthen your team and bp pulse as a whole. You will help your teammates build context, strong decision-making skills, and empathy for our customers

Work with the Portfolio Design Lead and other seniors to cultivate a positive, supportive and inclusive team culture​

Requirements

University degree ideally in Visual Design or comparable education

At least five years proven track record as a product designer / visual designer

Excellent understanding of design systems and professional experience in creating design solutions from user flows and concepts to detailed wireframes and functional prototypes

Ability to articulate design choices based on business requirements and customer / end-user expectations and to understand the business and technical consequences of design decisions

Strong skills in visual design disciplines (typography, iconography, composition, colour, composition, layout) and all other website outputs

Wireframes creation from low-fi to high-fi, with behaviour hand-off notes for developers

Stakeholder management: you have a good understanding of project governance and experience in design validation workshops and methods

Positive personality with energetic communication style for product-line concepts, narratives, and experience value propositions

Solution-oriented person with the ability to synthesise data from multiple sources and identify core challenges to solve; communicate research findings and conceptual ideas

Fluent in German and English language

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?​

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​

Basically, Aral pulse is a fun place to work! ​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​

​

Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.