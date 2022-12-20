User Research Principal

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to grow and deliver innovation at pace while shaping the future of bp.



Our bphxd (Human Experience Design) team is passionate about designing for a digital and sustainable future and putting humans at the heart of design. As part of the team, you’ll be transforming bp to a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop new businesses, products, and services, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the digital heart of bp.



We are looking for a UX Research Principal to lead our UX Research discipline and join our fast-growing Human Experience Design (HXD) team to pave the way on what UX Research means for BP and define how this discipline integrates with digital, cross-functionally. This person is passionate about representing the user at the heart of everything they do and is constantly looking at new and creative ways to engage users and utilizes their insights in a way that helps key stakeholders think differently about the anchor that steers decision making around products and services. This person will be an inspirational people leader that really cares about developing and nurturing the careers of UX researchers and agencies, whilst defining the processes, ways of working and standards of what a UX Research does in bp’s digital design discipline.

As a discipline lead, you'll promote HXD standards and support the team in developing as the foundation for crafting cohesive experience. You'll support the leadership team in the nurturing and growth of the discipline including developing your organizational structure and hiring of the User Research team. This role is responsible for defining and driving the medium to long-term strategy for how User Research plays a role in the lifecycle of bp services and products.



You'll be accountable for:

Lead the business units by supporting key projects, growing and leading their teams and empowering them to input into the defining and implementing of processes, ways of working and best practices.

Support business unit UX Researchers and leads with conducting both empathy-driven research and usability testing, analyzing data & insights and consolidating findings into tangible insights that can provide directional input into products and services.

Identify and be a key contributor to industry trends in user research methods.

Enable product designers and agency design teams in applying UX principles, extensive personal knowledge and user research data to build user interfaces and other user interactions that implement information designs, user workflows, wireframes, and prototypes.

Defining best practices, outputs and deliverable standards.

Shape the processes and ways of working through which User Research will be executed.

Oversee the career development and progression of the team and manage designers from different agencies.

Maintain the skills matrix.

Leader in thought leadership around the User Research discipline.

Good understanding of planning, executing and implementing design thinking methodology.

Expert communicator with educating your team and stakeholders on all things User Research.

Strong communication skills for research activities and findings, narratives, and experience value propositions.

Good knowledge of how to implement different research methods and how to structure research and basic tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and one other type of bias impacting the results, working closely with designers.

Able to lead and empower and bring together both designers from bp and our agency partners and enable collaboration and insights sharing across project teams.

Effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functional and to key stakeholders, actively engaging with the product team, representing the bp design philosophy and advocating for the user.

Understanding of Service Design and Product Design best practices.

Confident at speaking about User Research and design initiatives internally/externally.