Utilities Category Advisor

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Utilities Procurement Advisor is crucial in achieving Procurement's goal of becoming a world-class organization with leading capabilities in category management. This role involves supervising end-to-end category and supplier performance within the defined scope, adhering to corporate policies and processes, governance, and authority delegations. Additionally, the position is vital for supervising and reporting on daily energy markets, conducting daily procurement activities, and offering analytical and commercial input to various projects within the Utilities category, supporting multiple BP businesses globally.



Lead business stakeholders to garner support for the category strategy and nurture relationships with key suppliers, facilitating effective communication between category management and business interface organizations.

⁠Mitigate supply risks associated with technology developments and acquisition impacts.

Take charge of multi-site utilities procurement projects, support key site projects, and contribute to the development, proposal, implementation, and review of purchasing and risk management strategies for the Group's gas and power needs. Additionally, conduct daily reviews of market reports, conduct research, and prepare briefing and strategy papers.

⁠Identify, implement, and achieve value through efficient "strategic cost management" using outstanding methods

⁠Ensure the integrity of all purchasing measures concerning policies, processes, tools, and standards.



Over 5 years of utility/energy proven experience, focusing on commercial roles like buyer or seller, power contract negotiations, and renewable development.

Hands-on experience in power purchase (Electricity PPAs), 3rd Party CoGen supplies, gas and electricity contracts, grid connections, gas pipeline, and water sourcing.

Proven commercial competence, delivering results through effective category management, including strategy development, sourcing, contracting, and supplier management.

Expert in evaluating new energy markets, tariffs, policies, and technologies.

Familiarity with renewable certification, project development, power forecasting, and energy storage.

Strong project management skills, leadership in multidisciplinary teams, and a track record of building strong internal relationships.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process. If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.