Utilities Procurement Advisor - Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Utilities Procurement Advisor plays a critical role in Procurement’s objective to become a premier procurement organisation with leading capability in category management that deliver relevant, value-adding category strategies to BP’s businesses. The Utilities Procurement Advisor is responsible for end-to-end category performance (within their defined scope) and supplier performance management, operating in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority. The post will play a critical and complementary role in supervising and reporting on daily energy markets, carry out daily procurement activities, provide analytical and commercial input to multiple projects within the Utilities category remit supporting multiple bp businesses across the globe.

Key Accountabilities

Stakeholder Management

Working with the business interface resources in the Procurement organization to ensure consistency and alignment of messages

Handle business partners to secure consensus for category strategy, own relationships with key regional and/or global suppliers

Ensure effective communication between the category management and business interface organisations

Category Strategy Management

Mitigate supply risk (e.g. technology developments, acquisition impacts)

Lead multi-site utilities procurement projects and supports key site projects where appropriate

Support the development, proposal, implementation, and ongoing performance review of purchasing and risk management strategies for the Group’s gas and power needs

Review, supervise and comment market reports daily

Research and prepare briefing and strategy papers

Sourcing and Supplier Management

Provide support to all bp businesses to understand and, where possible, optimize the local, regional, and global business requirements for power procurement

Identify, implement, and realize value through effective “strategic cost management”, applying outstanding methods

Global Category Network Management

Handle category resource capacity by identifying resource requirements and feeding these into the Utilities Senior Manager resource plan

Support the Utilities Senior Manager broader strategic and capability objectives for the Category by developing Category strategy

HSSE, Ethics & Compliance

Assure of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regard to policies, processes, tolls and standards

​ ​

Essential Education:

Degree education or equivalent experience preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven experience working in utility/energy industry, preferably in a commercial role as buyer or seller, power contract negotiations, energy regulations, renewable development, or energy generation technologies

Proven commercial acumen with ability to see opportunities and deliver results

Demonstrated experience at delivering business benefits to an organization through effective category management

Skilled application in

Category management (Category Strategy Development and Category Strategy Delivery Sourcing, Contracting and Tactical procurement Supplier management

Proven ability to evaluate new energy markets, utility tariffs, policies, power contracts, or evaluating new energy sourcing opportunities and technologies

Familiarity with renewable certification programmes, renewable project development, power forecasting, energy storage, or alternative energy resources

Strong project management skills and ability to lead and contribute to multidisciplinary teams

Proven track record for encouraging positive relationships with internal business customers

Excellent speaking-listening-writing skills and attention to details

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning

Life and health insurance, medical care package

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.