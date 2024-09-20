Utilities Procurement Advisor - Europe

Entity:Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Utilities Procurement Advisor plays a critical role in Procurement’s objective to become a premier procurement organisation with leading capability in category management that deliver relevant, value-adding category strategies to BP’s businesses. The Utilities Procurement Advisor is responsible for end-to-end category performance (within their defined scope) and supplier performance management, operating in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority. The post will play a critical and complementary role in supervising and reporting on daily energy markets, carry out daily procurement activities, provide analytical and commercial input to multiple projects within the Utilities category remit supporting multiple bp businesses across the globe.
Stakeholder Management
Working with the business interface resources in the Procurement organization to ensure consistency and alignment of messages
Handle business partners to secure consensus for category strategy, own relationships with key regional and/or global suppliers
Ensure effective communication between the category management and business interface organisations
Category Strategy Management
Mitigate supply risk (e.g. technology developments, acquisition impacts)
Lead multi-site utilities procurement projects and supports key site projects where appropriate
Support the development, proposal, implementation, and ongoing performance review of purchasing and risk management strategies for the Group’s gas and power needs
Review, supervise and comment market reports daily
Research and prepare briefing and strategy papers
Sourcing and Supplier Management
Provide support to all bp businesses to understand and, where possible, optimize the local, regional, and global business requirements for power procurement
Identify, implement, and realize value through effective “strategic cost management”, applying outstanding methods
Global Category Network Management
Handle category resource capacity by identifying resource requirements and feeding these into the Utilities Senior Manager resource plan
Support the Utilities Senior Manager broader strategic and capability objectives for the Category by developing Category strategy
HSSE, Ethics & Compliance
Assure of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regard to policies, processes, tolls and standards
Degree education or equivalent experience preferred
Proven experience working in utility/energy industry, preferably in a commercial role as buyer or seller, power contract negotiations, energy regulations, renewable development, or energy generation technologies
Proven commercial acumen with ability to see opportunities and deliver results
Demonstrated experience at delivering business benefits to an organization through effective category management
Skilled application in
Category management (Category Strategy Development and Category Strategy Delivery
Sourcing, Contracting and Tactical procurement
Supplier management
Proven ability to evaluate new energy markets, utility tariffs, policies, power contracts, or evaluating new energy sourcing opportunities and technologies
Familiarity with renewable certification programmes, renewable project development, power forecasting, energy storage, or alternative energy resources
Strong project management skills and ability to lead and contribute to multidisciplinary teams
Proven track record for encouraging positive relationships with internal business customers
Excellent speaking-listening-writing skills and attention to details
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning
Life and health insurance, medical care package
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.