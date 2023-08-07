Utilities Procurement Analyst - China

Job summary
Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Role Synopsis
The Utilities Procurement Advisor plays a critical role in Procurement’s objective to become a world-class procurement organisation with leading capability in category management that deliver relevant, value-adding category strategies to BP’s businesses. The Utilities Procurement Advisor is responsible for end-to-end category performance (within their defined scope) and supplier performance management, operating in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority. The post will play a critical and complementary role in establishing and growing bp EV business across China as bp Pulse rolls out
Key Accountabilities
Stakeholder Management
- Working with the business interface resources in the Procurement organization to ensure consistency and alignment of messages
- Manage business stakeholders to secure buy-in for category strategy, own relationships with key regional and/or global suppliers
- Ensure effective communication between the category management and business interface organisations
Category Strategy Management
- Mitigate supply risk (e.g. technology developments, acquisition impacts)
- Lead multi-site utilities procurement projects and supports key site projects where appropriate
- Support the development, proposal, implementation, and ongoing performance review of purchasing and risk management strategies for the Group’s gas and power needs
- Review, monitor and comment market reports on a daily basis
- Research and prepare briefing papers
Sourcing and Supplier Management
- Provide support to China business to understand and, where possible, optimize the local, regional, and global business requirements for power procurement
- Identify, implement, and realize value through effective “strategic cost management”, utilizing best-in-class methods
Global Category Network Management
- Manage category resource capacity by identifying resource requirements and feeding these into the Utilities Senior Manager resource plan
- Support the Utilities Senior Manager broader strategic and capability objectives for the Category by developing Category strategy
HSSE, Ethics & Compliance
- Assure of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regard to policies, processes, tolls and standards
Essential Education:
- Degree education preferred
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
- 5+ years of experience working in utility/energy industry, preferably in a commercial role as buyer or seller, power contract negotiations, energy regulations, renewable development, or energy generation technologies
- Proven commercial acumen with ability to identify opportunities and deliver results
- Demonstrated experience at delivering business benefits to an organization through effective category management
- Skilled application in Category management (Category Strategy Development and Category Strategy Delivery
- Sourcing, Contracting and Tactical procurement
- Supplier management
- Proven ability to evaluate new energy markets, utility tariffs, policies, power contracts, or evaluating new energy sourcing opportunities and technologies
- Familiarity with renewable certification programmes, renewable project development, power forecasting, energy storage, or alternative energy resources
- Strong project management skills and ability to lead and contribute to multidisciplinary teams
- Proven track record for cultivating strong relationships with internal business customers
- Excellent speaking-listening-writing skills and attention to details
Travel Requirement
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
