Utilities Procurement Analyst - EV

The Utilities Category Analyst - EV plays a meaningful role in building our EV business. This will own the on-boarding process from the completion of the construction phase on installing on site EV’s through to the billing process. This includes setting up the dataflows, metering supplies, bill validation and each individual supply point.
The post will play a critical and complementary role in establishing and growing bp EVs business globally as bp Pulse rolls out.
