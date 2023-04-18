Utilities Procurement Analyst - EV

Job summary

The Utilities Category Analyst - EV plays a meaningful role in building our EV business. This will own the on-boarding process from the completion of the construction phase on installing on site EV’s through to the billing process. This includes setting up the dataflows, metering supplies, bill validation and each individual supply point.

The post will play a critical and complementary role in establishing and growing bp EVs business globally as bp Pulse rolls out.

Accountabilities;

Site Installations – multiple countries

Supervising roll out plan and liaising and advising stakeholders

Assistance with meter installation appointments

Weekly electrification on country roll out calls

Metering installations – liaising with Engineering, DNO’s, meter operators, suppliers and internal customers

Metering verifications

Ensuring EV on site to test meter

Confirmation metering fully operational

Working closely with partners on meter calibration / installation issues, faulty and unsafe meters, new certifications and general metering verification appointments and high baseload/own consumptions

Site onboarding

Handle and support the supplier registrations /de-registration process

Set up in Optima system (including contract rates)

Update master database i.e. new connection forms etc

Notify BP Pulse of contract rates

Management and chasing of missing meter data

Management of missing data flows for registrations / de-registrations (All countries)

Management of grid data flows from DC to Stark and BI

Track high / negative own consumption volumes (i.e. purchases minus sales) and work with Engineering to resolve issues

Updating purchasing sheets (when purchases made and daily for monitoring markets)

Site additions / disposals tracking (Maintaining master database for each country)

Responsible for reconciliations, invoicing queries, chasing payments

Supporting a number of Utilities Category Advisors as we onboard EV charging across multiple EU countries, ANZ and globally for the future

Requirements:

Proven experience in new connections process within the energy industry

Energy industry experience in P2P billing processes

Purchasing experience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Self-motivated and task orientated

Driven and ambitious with a passion for the energy industry

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.