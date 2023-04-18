Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Utilities Procurement Analyst - EV

Utilities Procurement Analyst - EV

Utilities Procurement Analyst - EV

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146885BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The Utilities Category Analyst - EV plays a meaningful role in building our EV business. This will own the on-boarding process from the completion of the construction phase on installing on site EV’s through to the billing process. This includes setting up the dataflows, metering supplies, bill validation and each individual supply point.

The post will play a critical and complementary role in establishing and growing bp EVs business globally as bp Pulse rolls out.

Accountabilities;

  • Site Installations – multiple countries
  • Supervising roll out plan and liaising and advising stakeholders
  • Assistance with meter installation appointments
  • Weekly electrification on country roll out calls
  • Metering installations – liaising with Engineering, DNO’s, meter operators, suppliers and internal customers
  • Metering verifications
  • Ensuring EV on site to test meter
  • Confirmation metering fully operational
  • Working closely with partners on meter calibration / installation issues, faulty and unsafe meters, new certifications and general metering verification appointments and high baseload/own consumptions
  • Site onboarding
  • Handle and support the supplier registrations /de-registration process
  • Set up in Optima system (including contract rates)
  • Update master database i.e. new connection forms etc
  • Notify BP Pulse of contract rates
  • Management and chasing of missing meter data
  • Management of missing data flows for registrations / de-registrations (All countries)
  • Management of grid data flows from DC to Stark and BI
  • Track high / negative own consumption volumes (i.e. purchases minus sales) and work with Engineering to resolve issues
  • Updating purchasing sheets (when purchases made and daily for monitoring markets)
  • Site additions / disposals tracking (Maintaining master database for each country)
  • Responsible for reconciliations, invoicing queries, chasing payments
  • Supporting a number of Utilities Category Advisors as we onboard EV charging across multiple EU countries, ANZ and globally for the future

Requirements:

  • Proven experience in new connections process within the energy industry
  • Energy industry experience in P2P billing processes
  • Purchasing experience
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Self-motivated and task orientated
  • Driven and ambitious with a passion for the energy industry

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply Search all jobs at bp