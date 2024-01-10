This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Utilities Procurement Analyst plays a critical role in Procurement’s objective to become a premier procurement organisation with leading capability in category management that deliver relevant, value-adding category strategies to BP’s businesses.The Utilities Procurement Analyst is responsible for end-to-end category performance (within their defined scope) and supplier performance management, operating in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority.The post will play a critical and complementary role in monitoring and reporting on daily energy markets, carry out daily procurement activities, provide analytical and commercial input to multiple projects within the Utilities category remit supporting multiple bp businesses across the globe.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Stakeholder Management

Working with the business interface resources in the Procurement organization to ensure consistency and alignment of messages

Handle business collaborators to secure buy-in for category strategy, own relationships with key regional and/or global suppliers

Ensure effective communication between the category management and business interface organisations

Category Strategy Management

Mitigate supply risk (e.g. technology developments, acquisition impacts)

Lead multi-site utilities procurement projects and supports key site projects where appropriate

Support the development, proposal, implementation, and ongoing performance review of purchasing and risk management strategies for the Group’s gas and power needs

Review, monitor and comment market reports daily

Research and prepare briefing and strategy papers

Sourcing and Supplier Management

Provide support to all bp businesses to understand and, where possible, optimize the local, regional, and global business requirements for power procurement

Identify, implement, and realize value through effective “strategic cost management”, applying best-in-class methods

Global Category Network Management

Manage category resource capacity by identifying resource requirements and feeding these into the Utilities Senior Manager resource plan

Support the Utilities Senior Manager broader strategic and capability objectives for the Category by developing Category strategy

HSSE, Ethics & Compliance

Assure of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regard to policies, processes, tolls and standards

Essential Education:

Degree education preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Tried experience working in utility/energy industry, preferably in a commercial role as buyer or seller, power contract negotiations, energy regulations, renewable development, or energy generation technologies

Proven commercial acumen with ability to identify opportunities and deliver results

Demonstrated experience at delivering business benefits to an organization through effective category management

Skilled application in

Category management (Category Strategy Development and Category Strategy Delivery Sourcing, Contracting and Tactical procurement Supplier management

Proven ability to evaluate new energy markets, utility tariffs, policies, power contracts, or evaluating new energy sourcing opportunities and technologies

Familiarity with renewable certification programmes, renewable project development, power forecasting, energy storage, or alternative energy resources

Strong project management skills and ability to lead and contribute to multidisciplinary teams

Proven track record for cultivating strong relationships with internal business customers

Excellent speaking-listening-writing skills and attention to details

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.