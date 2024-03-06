This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

The Utilities Procurement Senior Advisor plays a critical role in Procurement’s objective to become a world-class procurement organisation with leading capability in category management that deliver relevant, value-adding category strategies to BP’s businesses. You will look after end-to-end category performance (within their defined scope) and supplier performance management, operating in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance, and delegations of authority.

This regional leadership role is critical and fast-paced in bp with a focus on individual and team development, providing category direction and leadership. The role works in close collaboration with business leadership teams across bp to deliver secure utilities supplies, while at the same time optimising cash cost, managing risk and delivering carbon management reductions in line with business expectations and financial plans

What you will do:

Maximise and optimise the utilities spend in bp, while managing supply and price

Development of strategies that effectively manage the risk and optimises the supply solutions in each region.

Responsible for delivering allocated proportion of annual Total Cash Cost (TCC) targets for Utilities category team

Leader of a team of 3 individuals located in the region and coaching and enabling the team to meet its performance targets.

To participate and input into the creation of global utilities team functional procurement strategy, goals, and objectives

Ensure appropriate aggregation of spend to increase leverage in supplier negotiations and promote efficiencies across the value chain

Develop a proven understanding of global and local utilities supply markets and identify innovative suppliers that can bring innovation and value to future bp portfolio challenges.

Responsible for working with Business Partners to deliver their functional plans

Develop category strategies in partnership with Business partners to secure buy-consensus category strategy that mitigate compliance and risk, optimise the supply chain and drive commercial value from supply base in support of bp’s strategy

Champion supplier and product innovation with key regional and/or global suppliers as well as business collaborators and leadership to drive value enhancements and support bp’s success in the future

Build positive working relationships with utilities stakeholders across bp businesses, procurement business facing teams and GBS

Ensure timeliness and quality of all contracts required for safe, compliant, and reliable business operations

Coordinate effective supplier relationship management and supplier performance management for Strategic and Core suppliers.

Lead multi-site utilities procurement projects and supports key site growth projects where appropriate.

Work closely with procurement project teams in developing utilities supply approaches for growth bp businesses in Hydrogen and EV space

Support the development, proposal, implementation, and ongoing performance review of purchasing and risk management strategies for the Group’s gas and power needs.

Provide support to all bp businesses to understand and, where possible, optimize the local, regional, and global business requirements for electricity, gas, gas transport and water procurement.

Partner with the Utilities Category Director on broader strategic and capability objectives for the Category team and manage regional category resource capacity by identifying resource requirements and feeding these into the Utilities category resource plan.

Assure of the integrity of all purchasing measures with regards to policies, processes, tolls and standards.

What you will bring:

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline preferred

Proven experience working in utility/energy industry, preferably in a commercial role as buyer or seller, power contract negotiations, energy regulations, renewable development, or energy generation technologies

Experience in any of the following: Purchase of power via Electricity PPA’s Dealing with 3rd Party CoGen supplies Gas supply & sales agreements Electricity grid connection agreements / Nat gas grid connections contracts Gas Pipeline experience – putting together pipeline supply contracts, shared arrangements selling off pipeline and pulling together pipeline contracts Water sourcing and contracting experience Industrial Gases procurement or sales Experience in Supply (Procurement) and Sales Contracts for gas and electricity

Demonstrated commercial acumen with ability to identify opportunities and deliver results

Skilled application of Category Management (Category Strategy Development and Category Strategy Delivery Sourcing, Contracting and Tactical procurement Supplier management

Proven ability to evaluate new energy markets, utility tariffs, policies, power contracts, or evaluating new energy sourcing opportunities and technologies

Familiarity with renewable certification programmes, renewable project development, power forecasting, energy storage, or alternative energy resources

Strong project management skills and ability to lead and contribute to multidisciplinary teams.

Consistent track record for cultivating strong relationships with internal business customers.

Ideally you will also have:

Strong Leadership capability, with proven ability in conflict management, teamwork, and customer engagement

Ability to adapt and lead in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams.

Willingness to work through ambiguity and accept challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach.

Strong performance bias and a passion to build the best utilities supply chains.

Highly proficient working independently and in teams whilst problem solving and thinking openly.

Strong commercial competence and negotiation skills

Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth.

Ability to apply customer insight and identify trends to develop new offers and strategies.

Based in the UK or continental Europe

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.