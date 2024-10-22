VAT Tax Advisor- South Africa

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Global Tax Department is divided in 7 key strategic areas: Tax Business Partnering, Tax Operations, Tax Dispute Resolution, Tax Planning, Tax Reporting, Tax Technology and Tax Policy. The African continent and specifically South Africa play a key role in bp’s growth strategy, with thriving Trading and shipping, retail, air, marine, fuels and lubricants businesses resulting in new and exciting VAT activity. The role will be primarily involved in supporting all VAT and indirect tax matters of our different business units and be a member of our Global team where will support our ambition to transform how we manage VAT and C&E across bp. The VAT Tax Advisor will partner with our local businesses, tax authorities and corporate functions to ensure compliance, tax optimization and the delivery of our Net Zero ambition. ​

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Job Responsibilities

Provide proactive indirect tax support to the business, with a focus on compliance, and the overall control environment for indirect taxes, including the operation of the Indirect Tax Compliance Framework (ITCF)

Provide advice on VAT-related queries, including VAT treatment of transactions, VAT planning, and VAT implications of business decisions

Conduct internal VAT and indirect tax audits to identify and address compliance issues. Liaise with external auditors and tax authorities as needed

Stay up to date with changes in VAT and indirect tax legislation and ensure company’s practices are adjusted accordingly (including IT systems)

Review and maintain accurate records related to VAT and other indirect taxes. Ensure all documentation is complete to support bp VAT claims and customs declarations.

Prepare and present VAT reports and analyses to senior management, highlighting any potential risks or opportunities.

Conduct process reviews, proving the first line of defence and monitoring of indirect tax activities and controls led by the business and other functions.

Supply to the identification, design, and implementation of prioritized VAT planning opportunities for bp businesses.

Experience and Qualifications

The ideal candidate will ideally hold a university degree in Finance, Accounting or Tax or equivalent certification and must have relevant VAT experience (at least 5 years) gained within a tax advisory firm, multinational company or as VAT specialist within the Tax authorities

Knowledge of the energy sector and its international environment is advantageous

Extensive knowledge of South African VAT and excise laws and regulations. ​

Deep understanding on the interaction between VAT, Transfer Pricing, Excise duties, Export Controls and Customs.

The VAT Tax Advisor will need to make decisions in a multifaceted and sophisticated environment, have strong analytical and reasoning skills and be able to work under pressure

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



