VIC Logistics Team Leader

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For 125 years as a global brand, Castrol has a strong history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the sophisticated lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.
Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.
We’re currently looking for VIC Logistic Team Leader based in our Melbourne Production Facility who will join the team and be responsible for managing warehouse and dispatch operations, taking ownership of all warehouse compliance tasks and at the same time making sure strong partnerships and performance maximisation with our third-party warehousing contractor and carriers is cultivated.
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
WHY JOIN US?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
