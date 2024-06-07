VIC Logistics Team Leader

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For 125 years as a global brand, Castrol has a strong history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the sophisticated lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.

We’re currently looking for VIC Logistic Team Leader based in our Melbourne Production Facility who will join the team and be responsible for managing warehouse and dispatch operations, taking ownership of all warehouse compliance tasks and at the same time making sure strong partnerships and performance maximisation with our third-party warehousing contractor and carriers is cultivated.

About the Role

Lead all aspects of warehouse and dispatch operations, focusing on efficiencies in receiving, loading, storage, inventory control, and quality assurance, while also handling all assigned warehouse compliance tasks.

Maintain a strong working relationship and optimize performance with our third-party warehousing contractor and carriers, ensuring they meet KPIs and contractual obligations consistently.

Ensure safe and accurate material storage.

Conduct regular toolbox meetings and schedule overtime as needed to support warehouse and dispatch activities effectively.

Supervise a team of direct reports, providing daily guidance to achieve objectives and offering basic skills training, coaching, and mentoring.

Ensure personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and model BP's Values & Behaviours.

Continuously seek opportunities to improve current processes.

About You

Minimum of 2 - 5 years’ experience in leading a team, ideally in despatch and warehouse operations.

Strong safety awareness and leadership.

Advanced analytical & mathematical skills with medium experience with Microsoft Excel.

Effectively handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Strong organisation skills and being able to influence others.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in warehouse management principals and services.

Knowledge in Chain of Responsibility (COR Regulations)

Experienced in ERP systems, e.g. JD Edwards / SAP as well as WMS.

Experience in distribution resource and supply planning and execution.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.