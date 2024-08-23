Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a VMO Function Lead

GBS plays a crucial role as a transformation partner to the Group, particularly as the organization shifts to an IEC and seeks opportunities to streamline, becoming more effective and efficient to deliver the strategy. The Business Enablement and Advisory team (BE&A), part of the Digital Solutions and Transformation team within GBS, partners closely with the business and Group Functions to support their transformation goals. This includes a diverse range of value levers such as location optimization, digitization, automation, process streamlining, analytics and insights, third-party cost, and operating model. One growing area of opportunity is reducing third-party costs through the use of the Vendor Management Office (VMO).

The VMO is a centralized contractor acquisition and management team that partners with business entities to enable cost savings through a streamlined vendor strategy. It provides end-to-end support for the third-party lifecycle, introducing transparency and consistency for all non-employee labour spend. Additionally, the VMO's management of vendor portfolios and internal resource utilization allows hiring managers and workstream leads to focus on strategic deliverables rather than resource management. This VMO Function Lead role is an important enabler to the ambition of growing the VMO offering across all businesses and functions in the organisation.

Key responsibilities:

The role is an SME within the entity specific VMO team, supporting a blend of operational duties and project-based tasks.

Responsibilities include assisting in the day-to-day operational management of current processes (see Key Accountabilities), supporting cost efficiency initiatives and ensuring high-quality service delivery.

The VMO Function Lead will manage entity specific demand (P&O, Technology, Finance etc) and scope, leading all aspects of the lifecycle management of at least 10,000 non-employee labour.

The role will also be a key enabler in reducing third party costs (up to $100 million) within the overall VMO ambition of supporting up to $500 million as part of bp’s 2026 cost-out ambition.

There will be new demand and emerging scope from the respective entity necessitating program management.

This will involve consolidating existing demands, managing partnerships for the new scope, and prioritizing accordingly to support these scopes before implementing full lifecycle management.

Given the multiple concurrent initiatives seeking to leverage the VMO, it is meaningful to ensure close program management and delivery within timelines and budget.

Essential Education & Experience:



Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Business Administration, Management, Finance, Economics, or related field

Demonstrated ability in business/digital transformation, business analysis, or operations support, with a focus on Source to Pay processes.

Proven experience in supporting ground-breaking change across multi-disciplined, global teams.

Exposure to or experience in project management, SAP Procurement technology, and procurement domain expertise.

Strong emphasis on internal and external customer engagement at all organizational levels within large multinational corporations.

Familiarity with and experience in Agile methodology.

Demonstrated ability to work independently while coordinating with multiple customers.

Solid experience in project coordination and administration activities, coupled with strong problem-solving skills, effective communication, and interpersonal skills.

Proficient in data analytics, with the ability to analyze, interpret, and present data to support strategic decision-makings.

Desirable criteria:

Desirable: Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba, Fieldglass) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.)

Track record of driving efficiencies through effective vendor and contractor management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



