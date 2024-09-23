VMO Function Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career

The VMO Lead role will be responsible for demand management, vendor relationships, and end-to-end third-party lifecycle support for a defined vendor pool and business unit.

Key Accountabilities, would be:

The role will work across a globally dispersed customer group and will be required to form positive relationships with their key customers.

The role also requires to be the Individual Contributor, taking the initiative to seek solutions to challenges, and proactively engaging customers to maintain a close understanding of requirements.

Triage

Requirement gathering and strategic fulfilment.

Basic screening and selection support.

Spend and headcount transparency.

On/Off Boarding

NTID creation / deactivation.

Asset allocation / return.

End-to-End lifecycle tracking.

Administrative support.

Monthly reconciliations.

Fulfillment Channels

Coordination with Vendors, Sourcing & Procurement.

Monthly accruals and spend reconciliation.

Analytics and reporting:

Analytics across vendors, regions, skills.

Demand Status Tracking with predictive fulfillment.

Required Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Business Administration, Management, Finance, Economics, or related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proven track record for at least 5+ Years in transformation/business transformation/digital transformation or operations support.

Should have experience in ground-breaking digital change across multi-disciplined global teams.

Should have some exposure/experience around project management, technology (SAP Procurement) and domain (procurement)

Keen focus on internal and external customer engagement across all interpersonal levels within large global organizations.

Familiarity and experience of Agile methodology

Able to work Independently, coordinating with multiple customers.

Experience in project coordination and administration activities, with problem-solving skills, Proficient communication, and interpersonal skills.

Desirable criteria

Industry certifications around project management (ICP Agile/PMP), technology SAP (MM, SRM, Ariba, Fieldglass) and domain (CSCP, CPIM etc.)



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



