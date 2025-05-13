VP ARC Treasury, Central ARC

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



bp is a global energy company committed to delivering reliable, affordable, and increasingly cleaner energy. With operations spanning oil, gas, renewables, and electric vehicle infrastructure, bp is actively transitioning from a traditional oil company into an integrated energy leader. Through ambitious sustainability goals—like reaching net-zero emissions by 2050—and major investments in low-carbon technologies, bp is helping to shape a more sustainable energy future while meeting the world’s evolving needs.



The role is responsible for the strategy and execution of finance operations globally in support of treasury activities and risk management, with direct accountability for the day-to-day management of the finance operations and control and compliance framework operating for Treasury Finance Activities.

The following accountabilities relate to Treasury finance: cash, internal and external debt, financial derivatives, global pension reporting and insurance financial reporting. The individual in this position will have regular contact with senior stakeholders in Treasury and Finance including the Group Treasurer, and SVP ARC.



The role-holder will lead a team of 16 technical accountants and coordinate across a broad, globally dispersed network of treasury and local finance, group and external auditors and accounting policy teams.

With ~$60bn of external debt, ~$30bn cash, ~$5bn derivative balance sheet and ~$70bn intercompany loan activity, this is a key reporting area for the Group and the role has significant senior management interaction.

Commercial - Trusted advisor to the Treasurer in support of treasury activity, providing finance expertise into decision-making across strategic and operational imperatives.

Performance – Accountable for all Treasury financial reporting, including preparation of cash, financial instruments and pensions notes in the BP plc ARA and UK stat accounts. Responsible for all performance reporting and forecasting of treasury activity.

Control and Risk Management - accountable for supporting the maintenance of a robust control environment and supporting the identification and resolution of gaps.

Simplification – Support process transformation by eliminating interfaces and duplications where possible, simplifying activities, embracing digital automation, and utilizing new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making

People Development – support development of required skills and capability to ensure business needs can be met sustainably in addition to developing future capability for treasury and finance overall

Championing and embedding an effective Compliance culture across Treasury with focus on key activities and risks

Minimum 10 years of experience in a finance role, with responsibilities covering planning/financial management, accounting, reporting and control within a financial institution or corporate treasury

Practical working knowledge of IFRS 9 financial instrument reporting and hedge accounting.

Successful track record in financial reporting, accounting policy & process development

Experience in managing both direct teams, managing projects and geographically dispersed networks

Qualified Accountant (ACA or AMCT preferred)

Emotionally intelligent, empowering, and collaborative leader.

Expert in IFRS 9 reporting and hedge accounting.

Strategic thinker with strong business leadership and financial acumen.

Skilled in navigating large, matrixed organizations and complex technical contexts.

Clear, concise communicator; simplifies complex information effectively.

Deep expertise across control, planning, performance, and commercial processes.

Strong understanding of internal policies and external standards.

Proven ability to lead strategic change at pace and through ambiguity.

Passionate about people leadership and talent development across dispersed teams.

Builds a unified, high-performing Finance and Business culture.

Champions continuous improvement and digital innovation to enable faster decisions.

Holds self and others accountable to high values, culture, and compliance standards.

Elevated level of problem-solving skills required. Examples include:

Resolution of escalations around key accounting judgements / evaluation of funding structures and fx/interest rate hedging options

Prioritization of resource demands, balancing treasury function, external stakeholder, and central finance demands

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit in with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



