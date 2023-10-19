This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for VP - Business Mobility in C&P Castrol - Marketing & GAM who will lead the Brand, Product Portfolio and Customer/Channel offer development across the business mobility spaces – Commercial Vehicles (CV) and Fleets.You will ensure connectivity across Performance Units, functions eg GSC, Applied Sciences and CVPE



Job Description:

What you'll do:

An exciting role with key areas of delivery and accountability across:

Planning,

Maintain deep understanding of industry trends and customer/consumer insights to inform marketing plans, identify business development opportunities and target product development in the Commercial Vehicle and Fleet spaces.

Product brand strategies, plans & campaigns for CRB, Vecton & Transmax.

Defining an integrated approach to product brand and channel strategies

Growth plans for achieving targets for CV & Fleets outlined in Castrol Investment Plan

Brand and offer development processes.

Execution

Dual Accountability with Performance Units s for delivering growth targets in CIP for CV – +445ML by 2030

Approve and deliver all new campaigns from brief to execution on CV powerbrands.

Accountable for the CV and Fleet channel offers, customer journey/CX including global management including digital touchpoint/platform management.

Creating new service models and partnerships to increase distribution and gain new customers.

Accountable for product management of the CV product portfolio to include meeting complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life.

Act as Gatekeeper for all projects in product development pipeline working with cross-functional teams across all five stages to include completion of post-project reviews and lessons learned.

Work with CVPE on standard process from CVPE/M&C, brand management, integrated offers, data integration opportunities, digital innovation and management, or other opportunities to demonstrate C&P synergies.

Complete and approve all new brand campaigns.

Monitor and approve in country campaigns for CV brands.

Own and update product brand bridges.

Ensure brand assets are protected.

People

Own the people agenda in business mobility team

Build brand and product management capabilities across Castrol

Build connectivity between different parts of Castrol and BP brands and channel/fleet offers

We are looking for someone who will bring!

Deep knowledge and understanding of Commercial Vehicles, Fleet or similar market globall

Extensive experience in B2C and B2B Marketing including international FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

Significant experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a driven market-oriented business culture

Expertise in Developing a Marketing Strategy

Brand management

Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement

Performance monitoring

Marketing Pricing management expertise

An understanding of Castrol Sector, Market, Customers and Competitors

Strong Project & Relationship Leadership skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.