VP DE&I Workplace

People & Culture



HR Group



This position will ensure all our people, regardless of age, gender identity, ability, sexual orientation, veteran status, race, ethnicity are feeling connected, able to reach their full potential and thrive at bp in a safe environment. This will be achieved by ensuring bp is growing, retaining, developing and attracting the best and the brightest in a changing diverse world by threading diverse, inclusive and equitable policies and practices into the employee life cycle and business.The VP DE&I will build and manage networks, both internal and external to bp, to help gain a greater understanding of DE&I’s needs and ensure our offerings are always best in practice and class as well as partner with People & Culture (P&C) Business partners and BRGs to track progress and consult on interventions to advance the development of under-represented groups. A priority for the position will be to support bp's Aim 14: Partner with the business to achieve greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce, including embedding the DE&I ambition and Framework for Action.This position is based out of our Houston office.



As appropriate, represent and or speak on behalf of bp externally at select conferences and internally with bp teams

Deliver excellence in projects/assignments arising from the framework for action or other feedback from DE&I workforce team

Develop strong working partnership with bp’s data analytics, talent, learning, partnering, legal and E&C teams

Support the global head of DE&I in the development and delivery of the DE&I strategy and in the administration and management of the global DE&I team

Develop and lead bp’s approach to DE&I data gathering and utilization in close partnership with data analytics and data security colleagues

Advance how data is used & shared to identify focus areas for DE&I at bp including engagement with predictive techniques and emerging opportunities such as AI

Advance bp’s progress against its DE&I ambitions by partnering with P&C partnering and Talent Integrators and building strong relationships with entity leaders

Key point of contact for US DE&I Council accountable for supporting and driving the agenda alongside the Chair

As directed, lead team of DE&I consultants to inspire change and progress toward DE&I ambition

Develop knowledge of the market in terms of best practice in DE&I talent and learning approaches, and vendor landscape

Bachelor's in Human Resources, Business or equivalent; or Master's level degree

Passion for and experience of Learning & Development, and/or Talent Development with an emphasis in Diversity & Inclusion

Demonstrated highly inclusive leadership and influence abilities in an ambiguous/complex/dynamic work environment

Bias for tactical and strategic actions with demonstrated client service orientation

Demonstrated track record of strong performance/exceeding client expectations

Ability to work across levels, including executive business leaders.

Manages conflict effectively through questioning, appropriate challenge; data and solutions recommended

Strong cultural fluency skills: respects and relates well to others from broadly diverse backgrounds and geographies

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



