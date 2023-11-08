VP Engineering Standards and Practices

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

At bp our engineering standards and practices underpin 'who we are' guiding us in doing the right thing within the boundaries of safety, legal compliance, and our code, aligned with 'live our purpose'.This is an opportunity to lead the engineering standards and practices team within bp's Innovation & Engineering (I&E) engineering organization to set and deliver bp's engineering practice strategy.As the role holder you will be accountable to deliver practice transformation project through the following elements:- Industry standardization – Improve quality of industry standards and increase application.- Practice improvement – Simplify practice and improve quality of requirements.- Digitization - Modernize and replace end of service life systems to deliver digitization of engineering requirements, document management and engineering practices shared learning system.- Work processes – Leverage digitalization to simplify and automate workflows and update engineering requirements efficiently.This position will be office based in Chicago, Houston or Sunbury.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the engineering standards and practices team and liaise closely with the broader engineering organization for all engineering standards and practices work related requests.

Lead delivery of the practice transformation project

Lead the engineering practice group and report annually on the health of engineering practice and strategy to the engineering forum and board.

Represent bp in external industry standards organizations e.g., International Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP) standards committee, JIP 33 steering committee.

Drive the development, adoption and implementation of IOGP JIP33 equipment procurement specifications

Represent engineering in the Operating Management System (OMS) and Requirements Governance Committee

Essential Education and Experience:

Engineering degree

Proven ability to integrate delivery across multidisciplinary teams and across internal organizational boundaries.

Experienced in working with engineering standards, industry standards and guidelines.

Track record of successful performance management and delivery of engineering activities, or similar.

Actively engages and respects contributions of others.

Excellent communications skills with experience in building successful relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.