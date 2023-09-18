VP Finance Aviation

Job summary

A key member of the aviation business leadership team and the Global Customers & Products (C&P) finance leadership team. Aviation is a global business that operates in over 50 countries, supplying jet fuel at over 700 locations directly or through one of our joint ventures. It is an important business in bp's global Customer & Products business. The business is looking to grow and support the transition to an integrated energy company that includes the introduction of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). As a member of the aviation business leadership team, you will be accountable for playing a key role in the delivery of the business strategy and financial roadmap making key contributions and interventions to deliver the business performance. You will also be a member of the global C&P finance leadership team, contributing to the delivery of global C&P finance priorities. Delivery of financial commitments and performing during the energy transition is critical to bp's purpose of reimagining energy for people and our planet.

What you'll do:

Performance

Accountable for driving performance management to ensure strategic objectives are met.

Executes robust performance management and reporting processes that add value to decision-making.

Translates financial results into meaningful insights that explain performance and help shape action.

Advise on the prioritisation of investments, operational performance, strategic and transformation priorities to drive aviation performance and strategic growth.

Leadership

A member of the aviation leadership team, supporting the Senior Vice President (SVP) and regional aviation VPs. Support the commercial and strategy agenda of the aviation Leadership Team (LT), wider C&P and Group.

Maintains excellent working relationships with the global commercial teams, all business and function stakeholders.

Drive collaboration and engagement across C&P finance leadership teams, supporting integration with Accounting, Reporting & Control (ARC), Planning & Performance Management (PPM) and Global Business Services (GBS) while actively role modelling bp's value and behaviours through consistent ways of working.

Control and Risk Management

Accountable for ensuring that the aviation business meets all internal and external finance reporting requirements. This includes non-financial MI.

Manages credit exposure to support delivery of business goals through optimisation of the balance between credit risk and reward. Ensure operational excellence of the credit analysis, collection and exposure management processes working with GBS and the aviation sales team to maintain rigorous control on the credit risk.

Proactively identifies, pre-empts and puts in place management activities to address potential business and financial risk. Particular focus on the segment risks including cyber and credit; and business risks such as International Trade Regulations (ITR).

Ensures that robust controls operate over financial reporting processes and that the control environment of aviation is conducive to meeting group standard and practices. In addition, promote the identification of continuous efficiency improvements in finance processes as a whole to ensure finance activity is performed accurately, timely and efficiently.

Support key functional areas and deliverables across the wider aviation organisation. This includes digital projects, Global SAP Deployment (GSD) completion and subsequent global standardisation, Integrated Business Planning (IBP), SAF implementation, Ethics & Compliance activities including ITR improvements.

Support a global consistent process transformation of our business by eliminating interfaces and duplications where possible, simplifying activities, embracing digital automation, and utilizing new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making.

This role will have the accountability to lead the C&P credit network that will ensure consistency of processes and standards along with operational excellence.

Capability

Building enduring capability for finance and aviation will be essential and measured by succession plans and pulse survey ensuring business needs can be met.

What you’ll bring:

Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone around you

Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

Empower teams to deliver, supporting with clear expectations and effective support

Build an environment of trust and openness that supports team commitment and ownership

Experience in and/or knowledge of aviation/midstream/trading businesses is preferred

Reputation, be known for strong leadership capability and ability to lead and influence large, global teams

Must have demonstrated successful communication and interpersonal skills. You'll be communicating at all levels of the organization both verbally and in writing

Significant experience in a commercial business with responsibilities covering commercial or financial management within a manufacturing, production, supply or trading business, leading performance management of a business and delivering change projects across the organization



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.