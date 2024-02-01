VP Franchise Development and Operations

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

The ROO is a bp retail organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth mindset and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Vice President of Franchise Development & Operations is a member of the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) leadership team and is responsible for a network of approximately 500 dealer and franchise sites, and a master franchisee with over 600 sites, including fuel sales of ~1 billion gallons, and store sales of over $1.6B. This role is critical to the successful deployment of the ampm franchise and gas-only dealer channel value proposition and growth within these channels. The Vice President of Franchise Development & Operations is a customer facing senior leadership role accountable for overseeing the field-based operations and business development activities to ensure safety and compliance at site level, brand standards, achieving fuel and store margin annual goals, Franchisee and Dealer relationships, retention and growth across the retail network.



Job Description:

Job Duties

Develop and manage collaborative relationships with Franchisees, Designees and Site Managers

Support development of territory / site business plans to drive top-line revenue for both ampm sales and fuel volume

Use Value Selling principles to sell-in new programs, promos and work plan priorities / amplify participation

Oversee Site Operators for improved implementation and execution to drive performance

Monitor Franchise Operations Directors' talent management performance (sales performance, productivity and profitability - KPIs & Reporting)

Ensure franchisee compliance with the franchise agreement / Store Systems Manual, administering defaults and DQ notices as necessary

Review and approve new store openings

Support merchandising and opening of new sites

Provide business development including customer retention, contract renewals and new Franchisee and Dealer growth opportunities

Identify, recruit, review and approve potential franchise partners

Support franchise agreement renewals as needed

Regular visits to store locations to ensure consistency in execution across the territories

Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Experience & Qualifications

10+ years' experience in franchise operations

5+ yrs. Convenience operations experience

Fuel industry experience

Business development experience with customer facing businesses

Experience in owning a PnL and driving strong commercial performance

Skills & Competencies

Strong analytical skills

Excellent leadership and management skills

Ability to generate trust and build alliances with team members and customers

Ability to influence and work with partners across the organization from the store level to management

Strong commercial acumen

Strong relationship management experience

Strong communication skills

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

How much do we pay?

The base salary range is $126,000.00 - 270,000.00 USD annually. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.