VP Gas & Power Operations

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.

About the role

As the Vice President of Gas and Power Operations with us, you’ll be responsible for leading the delivery of business results through efficient and compliant trading operations that optimize commercial value from supply and trading activities within our Gas and Power businesses. You’ll be responsible for leading a large team across multiple locations and regional offices. You’ll also be responsible for seeking out digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies and directly influence strategic development. You’ll own essential front-office, functional and cross-regional relationships as well as relationships with external senior executives within the gas pipelines and ISOs industries.

Key responsibilities include:

Leads a large gas and power operations team across Houston, Calgary and multiple regional offices while ensuring standard processes are being shared and synergies are being extracted between teams.

Key relationship manager with senior third - party pipeline executives.

Working with the gas and power commercial leadership team to formulate regional strategies (operations component is critical to a successful execution)

Leads the continuous improvement agenda for the gas and power operations group, this includes finding digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies.

Oversee the regional gas and power operations activity while driving an expectation of more “commercial thinking and identification of opportunities.”

Ensures leaders are having the appropriate feedback conversations and constructive dialogue to support performance and career development of team members.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Qualifications

Gas & power energy trading operations experience required.

Senior leadership experience with expertise in leading leaders.

Must have experience leading a large team.

Proven track record of supporting commercial delivery.

Proven delivery across operational effectiveness and change leadership.

Prefer experience in digital delivery or leading transformational digital initiatives.

Prefer strong external relationships across NA natural gas pipelines & ISOs.

Understanding of ETRM systems, preferably Openlink Endur.

About you

You will bring progressive, strategic operations leadership experience with a demonstrated commercial acumen. You will be an empathic leader with proven delivery of nurturing and developing future leaders. You will have experience seeking out digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies. You’ll have external senior executive relationships within the gas pipelines and ISOs industries. You will bring a balance of EQ, IQ, and drive in addition to bp’s “who we are” values.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Energy Trading, Trading Operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.