VP Gas & Power Operations

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.
About the role
As the Vice President of Gas and Power Operations with us, you’ll be responsible for leading the delivery of business results through efficient and compliant trading operations that optimize commercial value from supply and trading activities within our Gas and Power businesses. You’ll be responsible for leading a large team across multiple locations and regional offices. You’ll also be responsible for seeking out digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies and directly influence strategic development. You’ll own essential front-office, functional and cross-regional relationships as well as relationships with external senior executives within the gas pipelines and ISOs industries.
Key responsibilities include:
Qualifications
About you
You will bring progressive, strategic operations leadership experience with a demonstrated commercial acumen. You will be an empathic leader with proven delivery of nurturing and developing future leaders. You will have experience seeking out digital and technological solutions to drive efficiencies. You’ll have external senior executive relationships within the gas pipelines and ISOs industries. You will bring a balance of EQ, IQ, and drive in addition to bp’s “who we are” values.
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Energy Trading, Trading Operations
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.