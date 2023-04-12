VP - Indirect Sales

Job summary

Responsible for leading the strategic development of differentiated and advanced offers and value propositions for identified Accounts nationally / globally and across the multiple sources of value to deliver extraordinary performance for both BP and the Account, creating competitive advantage, developing long term relationships and creating future growth, whilst ensuring that relevant sales capability exists within the organization. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

About the Role:

Leads the Passenger Car Oil (PCO) & Heavy Duty (HD) Indirect and National Accounts sales teams to deliver the sales strategy and performance targets. The role is accountable for delivery of all PCO & HD indirect and national account sales performance targets across the cluster/country including Volume, GM, Working Capital, HSSE. As a member of the CLT, role is also accountable for delivery of the overall Operational Business Plan (OBP) and financial results for the performance unit (Volume, Net Turnover, GM, TCC, RCOP, Working Capital).

Key Responsibilities:

Leading PCO/HD Indirect and National Accounts Team team by building an efficient and coordinated business, ensuring strategic focus is maintained and financial targets delivered both PCO & HD, building the distributor capability as necessary.

Develop and implement business strategy for the country’s Auto/HD indirect business by translating it into clear plans at both team and individual level.

Accountable for setting and implementing the channel’s strategy to support the performance unit’s business strategy.

Lead, coach and empower sales team to achieve the targeted levels in volume, net turnover and margin & scorecard items as per Annual Business Plans with distributor and reseller partners and national accounts.

Ensure business plans are on target and each team member has a corresponding strategy in place to collaborate with their business partners & deliver plan.

Coordinate activities across channels so that our RTM and profit is optimized for the overall business.

Manage high level senior relationships with key strategic distributors and national accounts.

Continually challenge existing route to market and develop compelling reasons to conduct further improvements, optimizations and interventions

Contribute to develop compelling offers to distributors, indirect customers and consumers to underpin annual business plans and targets.

Manage trade spend and sales cost in a responsible fashion to drive productivity and efficiency.

Build pipeline of growth opportunities and focus on conversion of key opportunities.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries comply fully with our own Code of Conduct and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with relevant country regulations, BP Group policies and standards.

Ensure utilization from your direct reports of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Line Manager utilization of our digital tools, including Salesforce and Castrol Insights to support overall business management.

Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Lead the people agenda in business developing an empowered, energized and diverse workforce with capabilities to meet current and future business needs. Nurtures a positive organizational culture, embedding BP’s value and behaviours, HSSE / Wellness, Leadership Expectations, Code of Conduct and Speak Up Culture.

Role Requirements: