Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The VP Mechanical Engineering is responsible for leading the delivery of mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise to all of bp’s businesses (resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon growth), including in the areas of maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments, and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts. The role directly leads and influences the long-term improvement of the mechanical engineering discipline and ensures implementation of technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provides technical leadership for mechanical engineering and may hold the definitive technical view both internally and externally, setting and implementing engineering technical practices and inputting directly into global standardisation efforts

Leads delivery of mechanical engineering support, ensuring technical practices are up to date, practical, pragmatic and aligned to industry requirements, and communicates and maintains the business's technical practices and tools to verify consistent application.

Supervises completion of tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning and start-up, along with ongoing operations and building new facilities, modifying existing assets, working within operations to develop and implement maintenance programmes, and/or monitoring equipment performance and investigating operational difficulties to improve operating efficiency.

Proactively identifies and shares global and local findings through close collaborative relationships with key internal collaborators and develops themes/trends from issues and incidents, whilst ensuring mechanical engineering related lessons are collected and codified into technical practices.

Leads a team of direct reports, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in delivery against plans, championing a continuous improvement culture throughout all activities, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, direction and coaching.

Follows bp's Engineering Principles, ensures personal and team compliance with bp's Code of Conduct, and demonstrates strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Supports process safety framework delivery in central engineering roles by setting the requirements for ETPs related to equipment design/specification/fabrication that support execution in the field and endorse deviations and setting the required competencies and content for Engineers, as applicable.

Lead mechanical engineering deep technical experts to provide engineering support to bp’s resilient hydrocarbon business and low carbon growth engines, in service of delivering our bp’s strategy and purpose

Holds a view and understanding of the most significant mechanical engineering risks across bp and identifies appropriate engineering expertise to help manage them

Essential Education and Experience

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related discipline relevant to mechanical engineering

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Strong communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across

Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and business needs (deliver safe and competitive solutions)

Desirable Experience:

Experiences across technology, innovation and strategy at bp or externally

Proven track record of building and managing strategic external partnerships (e.g. universities, suppliers etc.)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.