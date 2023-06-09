VP Midstream Refining and Specialities Solutions Americas

Job summary

The VP Midstream Refining and Specialities Solution Americas' (VP RSS A) objective is to maximize the integrated gross margin delivery from the global refining portfolio. To deliver this goal, the VP RSS A is accountable for refinery crude supply and optimization for the US refineries and for customer centric sales of asphalt while also holding several accountabilities related to the global refining portfolio. Global accountabilities include support of the refinery optimization digital roadmap, support and development of refinery optimization commercial tools including crude assay data, and centralized LP analysis for mid-term planning and performance analysis.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

The VP Midstream Refining and Specialities Solution Americas' (VP RSS A) objective is to maximize the integrated gross margin delivery from the global refining portfolio. To deliver this goal, the VP RSS A is accountable for refinery crude supply and optimization for the US refineries and for customer centric sales of asphalt while also holding several accountabilities related to the global refining portfolio.Global accountabilities include support of the refinery optimization digital roadmap, support and development of refinery optimization commercial tools including crude assay data, and centralized LP analysis for mid-term planning and performance analysis.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Optimized crude and feedstock supply and volume plans for bp’s two US refineries with nearly 700 KBD of crude capacity

Customer centric sales of asphalt

Develop & maintain accurate, world class refinery optimization tools (Linear Programs and scheduling tools)

Maintain an accurate database of crude and biofeedstock assays for use in refinery crude evaluation processes

Member of the Fuels Supply & Midstream leadership team as well the Global Refining leadership team

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Business, Science, or Engineering

Experience

15+ years of commercial experience in midstream, refining, or trading.

Leader of leaders - proven leadership and influencing skills including the ability to drive change and decisions

Demonstrated commercial competence and critical thinking – ability to drive performance, develop and implement strategic options

Understanding of refinery optimization, refinery crude selection, and fuels supply value-chain business operations

Strong analytical and communication skills, creative thinking, ability to develop options and problem-solve

Experience of driving collaboration and alignment with partners across multiple teams and businesses; excellent networking and relationship building skills

Ability to influence and engage wide-spanning and complex interfaces, specifically, Trading & Shipping, Refining, customers, and industry 3rd parties

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.