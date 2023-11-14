VP Novel Feeds

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for the leadership and identification of growth opportunities, driving the activity in developing progressive offers and leading strategic projects in order to increase market position, execute the strategic agenda and deliver growth for BP in line with overall business priorities.The VP Novel feedstocks will lead a globally distributed team and be responsible for delivery of the Origination, Business Development and Commercial Project agenda. An integral part of the Biofuels Growth leadership team, this individual will oversee the implementation of the new global novel feedstock strategy including organic projects, JV, partnerships as well as potential inorganic regional M&A deals and Venture investment. Focus will be on originating, business development, framing & leading projects spanning across cover crops, oil trees, new technologies (e.g. biomass oil, energy cane).



Job Description:

This person will need to build and maintain strong interfaces internally and externally with strategic, value chain accretive as well as technology and financial partners. The job requires a senior people leader with strong commercial skills, origination, structuring, and operational transformation ability, as well as project management skills and the ability to work with different and senior stakeholder groups.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead major Novel feedstock deals supporting bp’s assets and 3rd parties to deliver bp vision to become a leading developer and trader in this space.

Origination - Build growth platforms for:

Cover crops: Negotiate complex JVs/SPVs for cover crops bringing the oil & ag value chain together. Develop route to market across major Ag-cos, shortlisted major crops, and shortlisted geographies with each ag-co, crop, and geography having unique modalities and preferences.

Oil trees: Create oil trees ecosystem in degraded land sites in Australia, Africa.

Re-gen Ag: Build bp’s access to at scale and commercial regenerative agriculture to monetize the carbon benefits e.g., offsets and low CI fuels.

New tech: evaluate and invest in transformation options e.g., biomass tech to increase oil yield %.

Deal management:

Extract higher unit economics from platforms. The platforms will need huge JV management across grower adoption, incentives, crushing logistics, CI pathways.

Team Leadership:

Set strategic regional agenda in alignment with SVP Biofuels Growth and Strategy Team.

Lead global interfaces with other parts of the organization.

Lead the governance of the projects according to bp standards. Ensure alignment with key internal stakeholders and sponsors.

Anticipate and manage non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputational, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations.

Issues management - anticipating and responding to stakeholder needs – mobilising project and broader-business leaders where appropriate.

Develop engagement plans, build positive relationships and defend bp’s interest with commercial partners.

Lead multidisciplinary teams across bp in an agile way or jointly with partners.

Essential Education:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm an appropriate level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a professional or technical body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Commercially minded with experience in Trading and Origination.

Combination of origination, structuring, operational transformation and deal-management skills.

Ability to tackle complex, abstract topics.

Experience in managing major projects including governance and stakeholder engagement.

Ability to see the bigger picture, overcome challenges & stay focused.

Ability to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations and changing policy landscape.

Strong team player and excellent interpersonal skills.

Confident in engaging senior external & internal stakeholder groups.

Open to new challenges & confident working in a constantly evolving environment and handling uncertainties.

Ability to grasp low carbon policy.

Desirable:

Experience within Bioenergy industry.

Good understanding of the integrated energy value chain.

Technical & chemical process understanding.

Understanding of project finance.

External networks in the energy & finance industry.

Skills:

