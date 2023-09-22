VP P&C Digital Enterprise

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering is one of the entities in bp which comprises of digital, engineering, applied sciences, and safety & operational risk assurance. As part of digital community, Digital Enterprise enables bp’s digital future by providing modern, sustainable, and secure solutions. Within Digital Enterprise there are three digital disciplines: enterprise technology & service engineering, technical programme management and architecture. Digital Enterprise is bp’s digital supply chain, with team of technical experts deliver the vital digital services and products that keep bp functioning every single day. In this role you will work closely with SVP, Digital Enterprise and SVP, P&C Innovation & Engineering. You will be a key member of Digital Enterprise and People and Culture (P&C) leadership teams. About location - We offer flexibility with the role location and welcome applications from candidates based in close proximity to one of our global offices. We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working".

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Innovation & Engineering is one of the entities in bp which comprises of digital, engineering, applied sciences, and safety & operational risk assurance. As part of digital community, Digital Enterprise enables bp’s digital future by providing modern, sustainable, and secure solutions. Within Digital Enterprise there are three digital disciplines: enterprise technology & service engineering, technical programme management and architecture. Digital Enterprise is bp’s digital supply chain, with team of technical experts deliver the vital digital services and products that keep bp functioning every single day.In this role you will work closely with SVP, Digital Enterprise and SVP, P&C Innovation & Engineering. You will be a key member of Digital Enterprise and People and Culture (P&C) leadership teams.About location - We offer flexibility with the role location and welcome applications from candidates based in close proximity to one of our global offices. We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working".



Job Description:

Develop, drive, and deliver an integrated people-plan in support of the business strategy.

Provide strategic solutions to people issues based on diagnostics, insights, and standard process.

Partner with our P&C Centers of Excellence (CoEs) - Talent, Reward, Health & Wellbeing, Culture, People relations, Services and Solutions to provide systematic and enduring solutions.

Lead, coach and engage P&C partnering team.

Drive the culture in I&E and P&C as we continue to transform our business for the future.

You will also:

Integrate and deliver the people strategy through providing expert business facing P&C expertise.

Manage large scale, complex change programs to ensure successful implementation of business strategy.

Alongside Talent Acquisition, the People Relations and Reward CoEs, assess and manage all ER and IR risk and recommend country policy reviews and updates to ensure market competitiveness.

Drive improvements to organizational effectiveness, design and change by deeply understanding how the business works, the cost impact of all people decisions and supporting the business to identify and enact interventions.

Define how the DE&I strategy will be implemented to ensure an inclusive and diverse workplace which reflects the communities in which we operate and in particular lead on DE&I activity that is focused at the site level.

Lead the global partnering team (for digital enterprise) to ensure that P&C is working to deliver the strategy, providing coaching and oversight of complex or sensitive issues where needed.

Own and develop crisis and continuity management process and policies with people accountabilities, support the I&E P&C team to build the necessary capability to respond to a crisis.

In partnership with CoEs and sub entity VP P&C's, ensure a long term digital talent management strategy is in place to support strategy and enhance the development and deployment of internal talent.

Be a standing member of the Digital Disciplines Council, working closely with the VP digital and heads of discipline to integrate and streamline the people plan with the technical capability agenda.

Act as the partnering lead for the OneDigital programme (digital early careers), working with the digital business and early careers team as we grow our talent pipeline.

Hold the VP P&C lead accountabilities for I&E in India and Malaysia.

Support the delivery of the group health and well-being plan and act as HSE champion for team.

Support the digital enterprise leadership team gain a deep understanding of the pulse of the organization and adapt the group and entity plans to to shape the culture and improve engagement and productivity.

Essential education

Degree qualified or equivalent professional experience/education.

Job requirements

Technical Expertise and experience in global strategic talent management, employee relations, change management, and organizational development and effectiveness (including coaching, organization design, facilitation, and team development).

Effective strategic partnering experience, supporting businesses/functions of significant scale, size, and complexity.

Apply predictive analytics to identify outcomes and improve decision making e.g., ER strategies, targeted retention, organisational planning & strategic workforce shaping.

Demonstrate strong capability to apply business insights and clearly link value to business results at the business and sub-entity level e.g., improved decision making, D&I.

Make decisions clearly align to customer/business/sub entity strategy. Be able to guide executives through choices to best suit business requirements.

Deeply integrate to drive business solutions and disrupt where necessary, not operating as a parallel function. Demonstrate making valuable contributions and taking things to the next level.

Ability to reasonably adjust to key client locations’ working hours for effective integration.

Availability for international travel – approx. 5%

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.