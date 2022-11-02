Job summary

Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Its passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 100 years.



Today, Castrol is helping drive sustainability with our new strategy that sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives. It is also developing and testing new products and business models to adapt to developments in mobility and digitisation, in addition to sustainability.



Castrol is part of the bp group - in particular sitting within bp's Customers & Products (C&P) entity - and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Its branded products are recognised globally for innovation and high performance through a commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.



Castrol aims to grow its business through expansion in growth markets, extending Castrol’s branded service and maintenance offers globally, and providing market leading offers in EV fluids.





About the opportunity:



We are now looking for a Vice President People & Culture (VP P&C) Castrol, who will partner with the SVP Castrol and drive the group's ongoing P&C transformation.



In this role, as the successful candidate, you will help translate the agreed strategy into a talent and organisation development agenda, thinking particularly about leadership capability, culture change, and restructuring the organisation to best meet market demand.



You will be an expert in stakeholder management, capable of mobilising large, international teams, and a practitioner of best-in-class P&C. In addition, you will enrich bp's wider P&C organisation, bringing progressive thinking and offering succession potential.



The role will be based in the United Kingdom - Pangbourne site in Berkshire, and we're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working. Some local and international travel is also expected as part of the role accountabilities.

What you will deliver :



In more detail, some of your key responsibilities will be to:



Partner with the Castrol leadership team to:

Translate the strategic growth and transformation agenda into forward-thinking and practical P&C strategies and plans.

Continue to focus on organisational effectiveness and design in partnership with the SVP and other key leaders to ensure that human capital is fully leveraged to enable business growth.

Be the principal architect of the Castrol people strategy, practices, and operations.

Develop and drive the organisation's talent management agenda, ensuring the best people are in the leadership chairs, and the bench is aligned strategically for the future success of the business.

Identify, develop, and build the future capabilities for the business.

Continue to develop the culture, values, and ways of working required for the transformation.

Advise, coach and partner with leaders, ensuring their development, cohesion, and effectiveness as a team.



Lead the Castrol P&C team to:

Assess people practices and programs currently in place and identify ways to enhance policies, programs, and people.

Develop the optimal organisation development plan and associated individual learning and action plans for high potential associates ensuring the next generation of leaders.

Anticipate key issues and opportunities that will enhance value through insights that strengthen the talent infrastructure.

Build capabilities to fuel the continued growth of the business, through talent acquisition or development.

Develop and communicate people policies to ensure consistent decision making.

Manage the relationships with the work councils across the global operations of the business.

Maintain and develop relationships with P&C external providers and other third parties.



Partner with the C&P P&C leadership team to:

Step-up C&P global people strategy to be more externally oriented, boost capability building and enhance disciplined entrepreneurship.

Put practices in place that continue to foster the development of a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Continue to evolve and strengthen C&P culture and employer branding.





What you will need to be successful :

Strong P&C leadership experience of a large-scale region or division, having led P&C teams for a sizeable region and within a matrixed organisation

of a large-scale region or division, having led P&C teams for a sizeable region and within a matrixed organisation Great exposure to consumer goods or services , ideally having worked in a consumer-focused business/sector

, ideally having worked in a consumer-focused business/sector Strong international, multi-cultural experience

Effective organisational development and organisational effectiveness expertise , with a record of accomplishment in these areas

, with a record of accomplishment in these areas Solid ability to manage significant change and transformation including leading culture change , having successfully evolved the prevailing ideas and practices of an organisation to align with business strategy

including , having successfully evolved the prevailing ideas and practices of an organisation to align with business strategy Strong stakeholder management skills , offering solutions to meet organisational needs

, offering solutions to meet organisational needs Strong capability in building influential relationships internally (with P&C business partners, other functional leaders, business leaders and board members) and externally

internally (with P&C business partners, other functional leaders, business leaders and board members) and externally Excellent communication skills , including verbal, written, formal and informal communication with executive presence

, including verbal, written, formal and informal communication with executive presence Progressive thinking attitude