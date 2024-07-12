VP, RNG Operations - Western US

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Job Description – VP, RNG Operations

Summary

Reporting to the Senior Vice President of Operations, the VP, RNG Operations will be responsible for the management, oversight, and overall direction of Renewable Natural Gas facilities including responsibility for ensuring safety, regulatory compliance, profitability, and contract compliance. In addition, the Manager will develop, approve, and monitor facility budgets, ensuring the portfolio remains profitable and expenses remain aligned with budget expectations. The Manager will ensure plant operations are safe, production is maximized, and all assets maintain maximum availability. Additionally, the Manager will identify deficiencies and lead through change to improve performance. The Operations Manager will partner with Commissioning and Development to ensure new facilities are started up safely and the continuous improvement cycle is followed.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for maintaining safe operations, implementing Control of Work within Operations, including adherence to IOGP Life-Saving-Rule Principles.

Provide unyielding dedication to safety while positively representing and enforcing the company safety culture.

Ensure plants remain in compliance with all permits, and Federal, State and local laws and regulations.

Responsible for ensuring and improving the performance (mmbtu), efficiency ($/mmbtu), and profitability (EBITDA / FCF)

Ensure Regional Managers are adhering to Control of Work policies and developing Operators.

Develop a review and approval process of plant operating budgets for owner level presentation. This includes developing a project budget schedule and communication protocol for Regional and Facility Managers.

Monitor and review monthly financial performance of operating assets and capital projects to ensure budget adherence.

Ensure plant procedures are developed consistently, with plant level staff adhering to procedural operations.

Use available plant operating metrics to determine where capital projects can be deployed to improve asset performance.

Provide timely input to project due diligence, and project acquisitions.

Ensure communications are timely, transparent, and clear with direct reports and other departments within the organization.

Review staffing plans to ensure staffing levels remain optimal.

Ensure Regional Managers/Projects develop and maintain a critical spare parts program.

Ensure Operations and Maintenance teams are fully utilizing CMMS for all work, both scheduled and corrective.

Ensure Maintenance Manager is proactively developing project schedules, communicating to involved stake holders, and seamlessly executes project outages and improvements at assets in remit.

Interface with third party OEM management to proactively manage warranty related issues and develop win/win resolutions where warranty provisions do not apply.

Ensure Operations Engineering team is prioritizing and actioning work to improve safety, compliance, and productivity.

Ensure all direct reports are developing, maintaining, and reporting action items to evaluate program effectiveness and providing closure to actionable items.

Create a development and training program for direct reports, and ensure operator level development plan is positioned to attract and retain high level operating staff.

Support environmental compliance by interfacing with all appropriate Federal, State, County, and Local Government Agencies and Regulators as required ensuring compliance with all Federal, State, County, and Local Laws, permits, and regulations.

Qualifications

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, contracts, federal, state and local regulations, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine and complex reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively to employees of the organization.

Ability to calculate complex formulas and amounts such as discounts, interest, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, volume, heat rate etc. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions. Ability to interpret an extensive variety of technical instructions in mathematical or diagram form and deal with several abstract and concrete variables.

Demonstrate ability to coach, teach, and train team members to maximize their potential

Demonstrate ability to manage small and large diverse work groups.

Understanding of landfill gas plant & wellfield technology.

Intermediate to advanced computer skills (Word, Excel) preferred.

Ability to follow established procedures with minimal amount of direct supervision.

Relationships

Seek advice, counsel, guidance and directions from the Senior Vice President of Operations concerning all assigned duties.

Interface with appropriate internal experts specific to financial, contractual and regulatory matters.

Develop and maintain harmonious working relationships with personnel working under his/her direction, other company personnel, and employees of other companies with whom direct contact is required.

Job Specific Competencies

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (employee’s record for being at work regularly and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Strategic/Change Leadership (Manages organizational change, budget and business strategy)

Attract, Retain and Develop Talent (Judges talent well; selects and retains the best people; provides honest feedback and coaching)

Physical Job Requirements

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit. The employee frequently is required to use hands to handle or feel; reach with hands and arms; talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand and walk over uneven ground, climb, lift, squat and kneel. The employee must occasionally lift and /or move objects up to 50 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral visions, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

Skills, Experience Required

Prefer a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or related field or equivalent experience.

10 years Landfill Gas to Energy, Oil and Gas, Chemical Process, Power Plant Operations, and/or technical experience.

5 years’ experience leading operations or maintenance personnel.

Good judgement with the ability to make timely and sound decisions.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Strong organizational, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

Acute attention to detail.

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Must pass background check, physical, hearing and DOT drug test.

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time.



Travel Requirement

