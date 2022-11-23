VP Regulatory Affairs, Offshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy, which has a central role to play as we deliver on our strategy.



We are already moving at significant pace, investing into building offshore wind developments that match our scale and ambition in the UK, US, EU and Asia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.

As the VP Regulatory Affairs for Offshore Wind, this person will hold a global accountability to advocate for a policy setting which appropriately supports offshore wind and play a key role in offshore wind bids and in the subsidies shaping & securing process.



This person will also be a member of the core offshore wind extended leadership team.



Key Accountabilities:

Set global strategy and approach for regional offshore wind regulatory affairs - working closely with internal stakeholders, including regional C&EA teams.

Develop view of and understand offshore wind regulations regionally, incl. auction regimes and how to influence auction preparation / design.

Lead regulatory requirements in offshore wind bids and in the subsidies shaping & securing process.

Work with the regional / country teams to engage regional / local regulators to influence auction regimes in bp’s favour, resolve any project-specific regulatory roadblocks and help bid teams understand regulator priorities.

Monitor changes to regulations across target regions and translate changes into implications for auction preparations and project development (e.g., major changes to auction regimes).

Build offshore wind specific stakeholder maps and input to bp’s overall stakeholder maps.

Develop a central narrative for offshore wind regulatory affairs “must win battles” to influence offshore wind regulatory agenda globally.

Participate in industry forums and consultation to lobby and influence the development of regulatory frameworks that favour bp’s interests.

Collaborate with the broader bp Communications & External Affairs team to represent bp in offshore wind industry conference and interact / build network with relevant stakeholders.

Collaborate with broader bp to convey common messages to the market and regulators on bp’s approach to regulatory engagement across renewables and legacy O&G.

Essential Experience: