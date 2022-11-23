VP Regulatory Affairs, Offshore Wind

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy, which has a central role to play as we deliver on our strategy.
We are already moving at significant pace, investing into building offshore wind developments that match our scale and ambition in the UK, US, EU and Asia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.
As the VP Regulatory Affairs for Offshore Wind, this person will hold a global accountability to advocate for a policy setting which appropriately supports offshore wind and play a key role in offshore wind bids and in the subsidies shaping & securing process.
This person will also be a member of the core offshore wind extended leadership team.
Key Accountabilities: