VP Regulatory Affairs, ​Partnerships & Low Carbon

Trading & Shipping



Communications & External Affairs Group



The VP of Regulatory Affairs, Partnerships & Low Carbon is a unique senior level leader position in the Trading & Shipping (T&S) organization, responsible for monitoring regulatory risk for the gas & power, refined products and Archaea RNG businesses across the Americas (Canada, U.S., Mexico and Brazil). The VP leads a team of professionals across multiple cities to influence the regulatory affairs/advocacy agenda for hydrocarbons and biofuels, owns key strategic relationships internally with the Communications & External Affairs team and externally with various trade associations, and promotes the physical regulatory reporting responsibilities for all commodities (a key license-to-operate function). The VP represents the Trading & Shipping organization in cross-functional advocacy and commercial discussions with other bp affiliates across the Americas.

Monitor regulatory risk for GPTA (gas & power trading Americas) and RPTA (crude & refined products, including biofuels) across the Americas

Partner with C&EA (Communications & External Affairs) on all advocacy (across Americas)

Lead Reg Affairs Center of Excellence in T&S (with GPTI and LCS peers)

Manage trade association relationships in Canada, U.S. Mexico & Brazil

Lead regulatory reporting for all physical activity across GPTA & RPTA (natural gas, electricity, crude oil & products, Archaea biogas)

Promote/influence reporting resources across BP Products North America (T&S, C&P and P&O – refineries) and technology/automation requests

Seat on GPTA and RPTA leadership teams, driving larger business strategies and commercial agenda (incl. DE&I, talent development and culture)

Bachelor’s degree or JD

Regulatory affairs or policy experience across energy industry (multiple commodities)

Strong communications – ability to explain complex programs in everyday terms (storyteller)

Experience managing people (performance reviews, goal setting, career development)

Leadership presence – presentation skills, ability to negotiate, challenge constructively, carry messaging around final decisions

Experience with external trade associations, ability to influence larger agenda

Demonstrated ability to see the big picture and facilitate engagement with collaborators across businesses (Legal & Compliance partners, Comms & government affairs, Production & Operations, Gas & Low Carbon, Strategy & Sustainability)

Ability to lead team through ambiguous or overlapping priorities (grey spaces)

Experience in an energy marketing & trading organization is ideal

Familiarity with compliance programs, such as EPA RFS, state LCFS or Canadian CFR an asset

Second language (Spanish, Portuguese) an asset

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



