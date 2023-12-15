VP Strategic Implementation & Modernisation​

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Responsible for the leadership and identification of business development and growth opportunities, driving the activity in developing progressive offers and leading strategic projects in order to increase market position, execute the strategic agenda and deliver growth for BP in line with overall business priorities. Also responsible for ensuring best practices in business development.



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopsys: As the VP of SIM, you will be responsible for leading a high performing team of ca. 20 individuals with the objective of providing commercial bench support and powerfully driving the modernization agenda for GPTA (Gas and Power Trading Americas).

Effectively manage the network of commercial managers to support safe operations of the commodity benches.

Ensure GPTA stays competitive by refreshing and / or formulating new strategies, and promoting strategic customer engagement

Solve complex organizational challenges (e.g., integration of new businesses)

Drive implementation of modernization initiatives aiming at re-inventing the customer experience journey, simplifying the operating model, leveraging the power of data, and building agile culture

Provide leadership support for the Power Transformation project

Courageous and inspiring: challenge the organization to think differently, experiment and take risks

Strong bias towards action /getting things done; able to be pragmatic and decisive in ambiguous environments

Knowledge of energy trading markets

Proven record of people leadership including setting the direction, creating, and maintaining excitement, developing capabilities, ensuring respect and support from the organization

Able to cut thru complexity

Proven capability to build constructive relationships across organizational boundaries

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.