Want to be part of something Electrifying?



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!



As part of this continued growth we have an opportunity for a Validation Engineer to join our busy team. Within this role you will be responsible for the testing of bp Pulses home, public and fleet charging solutions. This will include rig design, build, test method development and execution.



You work with the Principal Validation Engineer to ensure our products are thoroughly tested for function, durability and robustness prior to launch.

What you'll be doing

Develop and execute testing of our products and third-party products

Rig design and build to deliver capability in-line with test strategy

Test method development against requirements

Test execution at Component, System and Vehicle Level in-line with development plans

Engagement with internal and external suppliers to resolve technical issues

Participation in continuous improvement process to support identification of root cause and validation of the corrective actions

Working within the validation to develop and execute testing of our products and third-party products

Knowledge of electrical power testing, human machine interface (HMI) testing, communications testing and experience developing electrical/electronic test rigs and fixtures.

HNC / HND of Degree in electrical, electronics or computing

3 years of experience in testing or lab-based development.

A self-starter with demonstrated problem solving capabilities who can apply structured problem solving using existing tools and processes.

Proven track record of robust on-time project delivery and an ability to work collaboratively with other team members and suppliers while solving technical issues.

Experience building external relationships and can report technical issues concisely to your line manager.

You will preferably have experience with Vector / Canalyser software and C or Python

Programming skills to support development of automated test.



With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and so much more!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We operate a hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!